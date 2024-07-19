Mike Jatania and Aurea Holding in talks to acquire The Body Shop

The Body Shop could soon change ownership thanks to a consortium led by British tycoon Mike Jatania. As reported by PambiancoNews, Aurea Holding, The investment firm managed by Jatania together with former UBS Group AG banker Paul Raphael, is currently in exclusive negotiations with brand administrators FRP Advisory to acquire The Body Shop. The consortium also includes Charles Denton, former CEO of fragrance and beauty brands Molton Brown and Erno Laszlo.

Mike Jatania is famous for building a cosmetic empire with Lornameadwhich it subsequently sold eleven years later for around $200 million to Hong Kong giant Li & Fung. The new owners are said to want to keep all of The Body Shop’s UK stores. The Body Shop went into administration in February, three months after private equity firm Aurelius agreed to buy the chain for £207 million ($266 million).