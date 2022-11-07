The Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that Lancome, Yves Saint Laurent and Giorgio Armani will return to Russia

Cosmetics of a number of foreign brands will return to Russia. The brands Lancome, Yves Saint Laurent and Giorgio Armani announced their readiness to return to the Russian market. This is reported TASS with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The ministry will ban parallel imports of brand products due to the resumption of supplies.

Yes, these brands are included in the exceptions, and, accordingly, parallel imports are not possible for them Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia

At the same time, those who purchased cosmetics and perfumes will be able to bring goods into Russia within three months from the date of publication of the order, the department said.

Permission of the Ministry of Industry and Trade

The fact that the Ministry of Industry and Trade allowed the parallel import of perfumes and cosmetics from Lancôme, Redken, Yves Saint Laurent and Helena Rubinstein, as well as Valentino, Giorgio Armani and Kerastase, which were previously on the list of exceptions, became known in August.

This decision was made due to insufficient supplies of goods from these manufacturers to retail chains.

In March, the Kering Group, which owns luxury brands Gucci, Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent, announced the closure of its stores in Russia amid the situation in Ukraine. In addition, the French fashion house Louis Vuitton closed 124 Russian boutiques. Also temporarily suspended the activities of Hermes and Chanel.

Parallel import of alcohol

In early November, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade added alcoholic beverages to the list of goods that are allowed to be imported into the country under the parallel import program. We are talking about foreign wines, champagne and spirits, including Jagermeister, White Horse, Malibu, Jose Cuervo and Jack Daniel’s.

The United States, within the framework of sanctions against Russia, completely banned the shipment of alcohol, and the European Union (EU) – the supply of alcohol more than 300 euros per unit of goods. Later, the Ministry of Industry and Trade proposed adding some alcoholic beverages to the list for parallel imports. According to the draft document, it was planned to import wines, champagne and strong alcoholic drinks of well-known brands. In particular, it was about such brands as Martini, Moet, Jagermeister, White Horse, Gancia, Mondoro, Bacardi and others.

This idea was not supported by the Ministry of Finance, justifying its position by the fact that such supply schemes can seriously increase the risks of importing counterfeit products into the country. When supplied without the permission of the copyright holder, it will be difficult to distinguish the original alcohol.

Vice-President of the Federation of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers of Russia Vadim Prasov, in an interview with Lenta.ru, expressed the opinion that the prices for alcoholic beverages imported into Russia through parallel imports will not differ significantly from the old ones, since there are no prerequisites for this.

Logistics is changing there, yes, but globally there is no serious reassessment of the content to significantly increase prices – for example, to double the price. For some positions, maybe there will be no rise in price at all, for some – by 20-30 percent Vadim Prasov Vice President of the Federation of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers of Russia

In his opinion, it cannot be said that Russia is infinitely dependent on imported alcohol. In the current situation, there is no shortage of soft and strong alcohol in shops and restaurants. Prasov also suggested that alcohol would be brought into Russia by parallel imports by the New Year.

Possibility of limitation

According to the agency Bloomberg, the European Union was concerned about the surge in exports of household appliances to Russia by neighboring countries. European officials suggest that some parts may be used by Moscow for military purposes.

However, Konstantin Ordov, director of the Higher School of Finance of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, believes that it may be difficult for EU countries to impose restrictions on parallel imports to Russia.

Parallel imports are in full swing finding opportunities to form alternative supply chains and are impossible to trace. There is a risk that Europeans are thinking about it, but the costs of tracking are extremely complex and expensive. Konstantin Ordov economist

According to the economist, the companies themselves, whose goods are imported into Russia in circumvention of sanctions, would not like an interruption in supplies under gray schemes. “Companies in business will choose a financially pleasing way for themselves. For them, parallel imports under these conditions are very profitable,” Ordov told Lente.ru.

In September, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Denis Manturov, said that parallel imports would be extended for the whole of 2023, “and then how it will turn out.” According to him, the relevant decision has already been prepared. Manturov specified that in 2024 and beyond, the mechanism for such imports will depend on the situation with the market and enterprises that decide on the supply of their products.