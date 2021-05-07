Cosmetics Nivea Moisturizer Covered in Swedish Test for Expensive Skin Care Products – Experts Explain Why Cheap Market Creams Succeed in Tests

Nivea’s blue-lidded jars disappeared from Swedish store shelves when the product did well in the skin cream comparison.

Budget cosmetics have become a topic of conversation at regular intervals as individual products have risen in popularity with consumers and even run out of store shelves.

For example, Lidl’s moisturizer rose to the ranks of annealed moisturizers a few years ago when it outperformed many more valuable products in a consumer survey. The chain eye cream has also been in a cult reputation for both its price and quality.

The latest hit product is the traditional Nivea Creme moisturizer. A few-euro moisturizer came up in Sweden when the broadcaster SVT published a three-part skin care document series. The first part of the series compared different antiage fats and their anti-aging ingredients.

In the documentary, 294 subjects tried popular skin care products for eight weeks. Subjects monitored how the creams affected wrinkles, skin pigment, and texture. In the first test, subjects compared products containing retinol. The second test compared the effects of expensive and inexpensive products.

Nivea base cream, which is not promised to have specific antiage effects, was also included in the comparison. According to the program, the snow product beat all retinol products as well as the best-selling antiage products. The program concludes that moisture and fat make the biggest difference between signs of skin aging, not so much the different ingredients in products.

After the publication of the first part of the document, the blue-lined Nivea jars quickly disappeared from the shelves of Swedish shops, Expressen magazine reports.

Where the secret of traditional cream then lies?

Manufacture of Nivea Creme was started more than a hundred years ago by a chemist Isaac Lifschütz developed an emulsifier called Eucerit to bind oil and water into an unchanged cream. Together with a pharmacist Oscar Troplowitzin laid the foundation for cosmetic skin cream. Nivea Creme has been manufactured since 1911.

“Nivea’s hype is based on its ingredients. It has long had a good recipe that forms a greasy emulsion ”, Marjo Poutanen says. Poutanen works at Laurea University of Applied Sciences as a senior lecturer in beauty care.

The full list of ingredients for Nivea Creme is as follows:

Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidumi, Cera Microcrystalline, Glycerin, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Paraffin, Panthenol, Decyl Oleate, Octyldodecanol, Aluminum Stearates, Citric Acid, Magnesium Sulfate, Magnesium Stearate, Parfum, Limonene, Geraniol, Hydroxit Benzyl Benzoate, Cinnamyl Alcohol.

The list of ingredients lists all the substances that have been used in the product. The ingredients are listed in the order of the ingredients that the product contains the most. For example, Nivea Creme is a water-oil emulsion that typically has the most water. All the ingredients in the product must be stated, so that people with allergies, for example, know how to avoid ingredients that are harmful to them.

“However, the list does not show how many different ingredients are in the product. Therefore, for example, the prices or efficacy of products cannot be compared on the basis of the list of ingredients, ”says an expert from the Cosmetics and Hygiene Industry Association. Eeva-Mari Karine says.

Experts in this story do not assess why the product beat others in the comparison. At the request of HS, Poutanen analyzed the ingredients of Nivea Creme on a general level.

Poutasen according to Nivea Creme does not attach its list of ingredients to the wave of trends.

Currently, natural ingredients and natural cosmetics are in particular demand in cosmetics. The ingredients in Nivea Creme are made synthetically. However, according to Poutanen, that is not a bad thing.

“Fat contains mineral oil-based raw materials that aren’t particularly trendy in cosmetics right now. The product is far from natural cosmetics, but it’s not a bad thing at all. There is a place for all cosmetics, ”Poutanen describes.

According to Poutanen, Nivea Creme is made with very traditional ingredients and contains a lot of skin-protecting hydrocarbons and substances that care for the skin and allow moisture to remain on the skin.

Among other things, Nivea Creme contains a lot of paraffin oil, which is a mineral oil. It is highly refined and refined. Vaseline, for example, is largely paraffin oil.

“Paraffin oil is often talked about as a bad thing in natural cosmetics. However, it is safe to use and forms a protective film surface on the skin that softens and protects the skin, ”says Poutanen.

In addition, the fat contains, among other things, glycerol, which is known as a moisturizing ingredient. If there is a lot of substance in the product, the end result will be sticky.

In addition to glycerol, the esters of the product also treat the skin and affect the composition of the product.

Poutasen according to Nivea Creme oily cream, which forms a protective film and moisturizes the skin. However, it can be difficult to apply and thick, which is why Poutanen recommends applying the cream to the skin at night or after a sauna.

“This works when the skin is super dry and needs protection. For example, you can put serum under the cream, ”says Poutanen.

The only change Poutanen would like for the product is its smell. The characteristic scent of Nivea Creme is very recognizable. However, it is fragrances that are the ingredients that sensitize consumers the most.

“The scent of the product is an integral part of their brand. However, if something could change in the ingredients, it would be the fragrances. Could the product be made without them? ”Poutanen ponders.

SVT: n the comparison made by the West Neighbor also sparked debate, as some beauty professionals found the test set-up distorted. For example, many more valuable antiage products contain retinol, which should be used for up to months for results to be seen. Retinol is the most common derivative of vitamin A and an ingredient used in beauty care to soften the skin and smooth wrinkles.

According to the product description, Nivea Creme is an affordable all-purpose cream suitable for children and adults. It is well suited for moisturizing elbows, knees, hands and face, for example.

According to experts, the products compared in the test have been slightly different. Therefore, it is impossible to compare them directly with each other.

“A comparison with retinol products can be a bit misleading, as a comparison would require similarity between the products. The products serve different needs in the skin and there is a place for different products, ”says Poutanen.

Nivea Creme is not the only low-cost supermarket product that has outperformed more expensive products in consumer comparisons. So what makes a more expensive skin care product more affordable?

The price of a product is affected by many factors, and for example, the cost of raw materials is only part of the price of a product.

“For example, large manufacturers have large production machinery and huge quantities of skin care products are produced. In addition, they have a well-functioning distribution network to bring prices down. Jars of skin care products can be similar as the content varies and many intermediate costs in distribution are minimized, ”Poutanen describes.

The jar of Nivea Creme is also very simple and the product has remained similar for a long time. In addition, the product is often sold in supermarkets and grocery stores, the product is familiar to the consumer and is picked off the shelf itself.

The opposite is true of selective cosmetics, which are often sold in specialty stores or department store outlets. This is when various expenses are incurred, such as sales, training and marketing expenses.

“There is a demand for all kinds of cosmetics. Consumers are trend and brand conscious but also price conscious. Many are looking for different options: the cabinet can have affordable base fat and more expensive serum, ”says Poutanen.

It is also an advantage of the brand that the product is always the same price.

“The consumer would wonder if a 100 euro jar would suddenly be 15 euros,” says Poutanen.

Olipa whatever the price of the product, it should fit your skin.

“Skin care is very subjective and not all products are suitable for everyone. For example, one has more oily skin, another has a drier surface, ”says Karine.

According to Poutanen, you can find a product that is just right for your skin in all price categories. There are also different uses for skin creams, and consumers appreciate different properties, such as product spreading, absorption, or beautiful packaging, Karine and Poutanen say.

“If a guy is absolutely in love with a product, it may not work for himself. The most important thing is to find products that are suitable for your skin. They can be found in any price range, ”Karine recalls.