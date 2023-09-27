The turnover in the Italian cosmetics sector amounts to 13.3 billion euros, of which two thirds come from Lombardy

In 2022, the Lombardy cosmetics industry recorded a total turnover of 8.8 billion euros, corresponding to 66.2% of the national total, equal to 13.3 billion euros. This continuously growing sector seems projected to maintain its positive momentum also during 2023. These data represent the main results emerging from the second edition of theanalysis carried out by Assolombarda and Cosmetica Italia. The analysis provides a detailed overview of the cosmetics industry in Lombardy, examining its impact on exports at a national level and outlining the prospects for both the domestic and global markets.

Lombardy, a cosmetic powerhouse

Lombardy confirms itself as the leading region in the cosmetics sector, with over half of the cosmetic companies present in Italy (54.9%). This predominance is followed by Emilia-Romagna (10.5%), Veneto (6.6%), Tuscany (5.9%), Lazio (5.3%) and Piedmont (4.5%). This strong position not only generates wealth and employment for the region, but contributes significantly to the national economy.

“The numbers of the second edition of the analysis by Assolombarda and Cosmetica Italia clearly highlight the importance of Lombardy for the cosmetics sector throughout the national territory, both in terms of entrepreneurial structure and turnover – commented Filippo De Caterina, President Assolombarda Cosmetics Section and Vice President of Cosmetics Italy -. After the impact of the health crisis, which strongly influenced the purchase of consumer goods, the sector was able to embark on a path of growth: the recovery is clearly evident in the 13.3% increase in turnover in 2022 compared to 2021. Cosmetics has proven to be a dynamic sector in the domestic market (+8.5% turnover in 2022 compared to 2021) but even more so in abroad, arriving, in the comparison between 2022 and 2021, at +18.6% of exports in value”.

The presentation of this study took place during the event “The Lombardy cosmetics supply chain: a sector that creates value”, held at Palazzo Lombardia and included in the “Milan Beauty Week” event. The event saw the participation of important institutional and business figures, including Barbara Mazzali, Councilor for Tourism, Fashion, Territorial Marketing and Major Events of the Lombardy Region, Alessia Cappello, Councilor for Economic Development and Labor Policies of the Municipality of Milan, Alessandro Spada, President of Assolombarda, Benedetto Lavino, President of Cosmetica Italia, Filippo De Caterina, President of Assolombarda Cosmetics Section and Vice President of Cosmetica Italia, and many others.

Alessandro Spada, President of Assolombarda, underlined: “Cosmetics represents a dynamic and innovative sectoran engine of growth, research and well-being, which is essential to celebrate and make known thanks to the ‘Milan Beauty Week’. It also highlighted that around 50% of the turnover of Lombard cosmetic companies comes from foreign sales, demonstrating the international openness of the territory and the important investments of recent years.

On the other hand, Benedetto Lavino, President of Cosmetica Italia, highlighted how the cosmetics sector not only represents Made in Italy excellence but is also a sector capable of creating value and wealth both for Lombardy and for the entire country . “Every day, in fact, cosmetics leave our factories and reach markets all over the world, where they are appreciated and recognized for their quality, safety, innovation and creativity. Characteristics that outline the salient features of a sector which, considering the entire economic system – from companies that produce cosmetics, to production and packaging machinery, to packaging, raw materials, distribution, logistics and retail – generates a turnover of 36 billion euros and employs around 390 thousand people.”

2022 saw a notable growth in exports from Lombardy companies in the cosmetics sector, with products exported abroad worth 4.4 billion euros. This figure represents 75.7% of the sector’s exports at a national level, and a further increase is expected in 2023, reaching 75.9%. Lombardy also represents a significant part of cosmetics sales in the domestic market, with 58.8% of the total.

The importance of cosmetics cannot be underestimated, as Roberto Giovannini, Partner KPMG, Head of Consumer & Industrial Markets, well underlined, analyzing the trends, strategies and opportunities in the Beauty sector. He highlighted that the cosmetics sector is extraordinarily resilient, able to withstand inflation and the pandemic, thanks to its close connection with self-esteem and personal well-being. The global value of the market is estimated at around 500 billion euros and is expected to reach 700 billion in 2027, driven by specific categories such as make-up and fragrances. Giovannini has identified four main trends: “Conscious Beauty”, “Smart Beauty”, “Customized Beauty” and “Holistic Beauty”, which focus respectively on inclusiveness, sustainability, product effectiveness and mental and physical well-being.

The cosmetics sector in Lombardy continues to prosper and represents a fundamental pillar of the Italian economy. Its capacity for innovation, sustainability and adaptation to consumer needs makes it a unique and successful sector, both nationally and internationally. With promising growth prospects, the future looks bright for the Lombardy and Italian cosmetics sector as a whole.

