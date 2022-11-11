Friday, November 11, 2022
Cosmetics | Almost every Finn uses glycerol on their skin on a weekly basis – this is a miracle substance in cosmetics that has been in use for a hundred years

November 11, 2022
For the cosmetics market it’s filled with great-sounding ingredients that promise to take decades off your face and moisturize your skin for days on end.

Next to these trendy active ingredients, the inci-lists that list raw materials also feature the everyday-sounding glycerol. It is a significant part of several products. Many of us hardly know that we apply glycerol to our skin in many different forms on a daily or weekly basis.

