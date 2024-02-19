The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai stopped travelers through Dubai Airport and prevented them from traveling, because it discovered radical differences in their facial features and the personal photos printed in their passports. It was later revealed, after scrutiny by official authorities, that these differences came as a result of cosmetic surgeries that they had undergone. Travellers, there are fundamental differences between the original and the images.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has asked travelers who undergo plastic surgery, which results in a radical change in their facial features, to immediately update their personal photos in their passports, to prevent them from being stopped at airports for scrutiny, and causing them to miss their flights.

The advisor to the document inspection center in the administration, expert Aqeel Ahmed Al-Najjar, explained to Emirates Al-Youm that all the specialists at Dubai Airport in their various job duties in the auditing bodies agreed, after comparing and examining the passports of these travelers, that the features of the faces of the passport holders, and the features of the faces of The personal photos on them do not belong to their holders, and it became clear after a long period of examination and investigation in cooperation with the consulates of the countries that issued the passports (the subject of the examination) that the passports belong to their holders, and that the differences existing between the features of the faces of the personal photos fixed in the passports and the facial features of the passport holders are due to cosmetic surgeries carried out. It was used by travelers in the period after the issuance of passports, and it affected fundamental changes in the shape of the nose, cheeks, and chin, which led to a change in the facial features in general.

Al-Najjar pointed out that, during the past year, Dubai Residency employees also seized a passport whose holder had deliberately obscured the data page and the original personal photo on which the passport was issued, and replaced it with a data page and personal photo for use at travel ports without the forger destroying the data page and the original personal photo.

He pointed out that invalid documents are divided into four types: First: That the document is completely forged, meaning that the document (the subject of examination) was not issued by the country to which it is attributed. Second: That the forgery is in an official document by adding information to it or deleting it. Information from him, third: The illegal issuance of a document devoid of data and filling it with data and a personal photo by the forger, and fourth: The issuance of a document from an official body with forged personal information, such as the issuance of a passport on the basis of a valid personal data form for a person and a personal photo for another person.