Cosmetic surgery Appearance pressures on long distance calls are already reflected in the demand for cosmetic surgery in the United States

People now have better time at telecommuting to also recover from surgeries, surgeons say.

Like numerous other Americans, is a real estate agent Hudson Young, 52, changed her appearance with cosmetic surgery.

In February, Young visited an Washington clinic for an inspection. In the autumn, he underwent, among other things, a partial facelift and repairs to the eyelids.

The reason for Young’s surgery, he said, was the same as for many others who ended up with a cosmetic surgeon: telework caused by the coronavirus and appearance pressures generated by internet calls.

“It’s new to have to look at yourself [verkkopuhelussa] a couple of hours a day. Lighting and good angles don’t always help either, ”Young explained in an interview with news agency AFP on Monday.

Young had previously taken skin-smoothing Botox injections, but the surgery in October was his first of its kind.

“When you see yourself in Zoom for the first time, you remember,‘ Hui after all! ’ Young says.

“We have definitely seen an increase in operations related to Zoom meetings,” says Young’s surgeon. Michael Somenek.

Surgeons and client-to-client consultation on surgeries have increased 64 percent in the U.S. since the onset of the corona pandemic, AFP reports, citing data collected by the U.S. Association of Cosmetic Surgeons.

According to the association, the most popular measures are Botox injections, putting fillers under the skin, breast surgeries and liposuction.

Also A surgeon working in Washington Catherine Hannan has also noticed the phenomenon at his reception. According to him, in addition to appearance pressures, the background is that people have better time to recover from surgeries at telecommuting.

“Two groups in particular have approached me during this time. I’ve seen younger, 20 years of age who have not previously been afraid to ask for time off work, “Hanna says.

“Then there are mothers whose lives with children have been hectic. And when the children are in a distance school, the spouse is sometimes at home. ”

According to Hanna, she has seen the pandemic cause people concern.

Surgery can also be psychologically helpful, Hannan points out. “Patients can tell that‘ I can’t travel, I can’t see my family. This is something that gives me more confidence. ‘”