Recently, the Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery (SECPRE) presented The reality of cosmetic surgery in Spain, a work in which he offers figures about this type of medicine. In 2021, there were 204,510 interventions in Spain, which include treatments as diverse as breast augmentation, rhinoplasty or liposuction. This figure represents an increase of 215% in eight years compared to a previous study by the same organization, from 2013. By sex, 85% of the treatments are received by women and 15% by men, although the SECPRE highlights that the interest of men and young people in general is growing. They, as their main options, come in search of bigger breasts or liposuctions, and they go to remove their breasts to have gynecomastia, or to touch up your nose or eyelids. The upward trend in aesthetic operations is also seen in other advanced countries. In the US, between 2020 and 2021, according to data from The Aesthetic Society, surgical interventions increased by 54%. There, 94% of the treatments are received by women.

In recent years, concern has grown about the effects that technological changes such as social media filters have on the perception of one’s own image, which make one want to look like their digitally retouched photo in reality, or the time spent looking at to our own faces in video conference meetings. But the SECPRE document does not refer to the possibility that this increase in aesthetic operations may be related to an increase in mental health problems associated with dissatisfaction with image. The trend, however, does worry some psychiatric professionals and also some cosmetic surgeons. About the call selfie dysmorphiaÁngel Juárez, a specialist with his own clinic, recommends “reject any surgical act and instead suggest psychological support” if expectations are unrealistic.

The data on people who attend cosmetic surgery clinics do not give a clear verdict on their mental state upon arrival, whether they improve after the intervention or whether the rising numbers of these treatments reflect any trend in mental health. in Spain and in the world. Above all, because this data is not abundant, since cosmetic surgeons do not perform an evaluation of this type on their patients. “We surgeons do not perform tests that measure mental health,” acknowledges Isabel de Benito, president of SECPRE. “We evaluate the person in a normal conversation, which is why the first visits are so important,” she says. In her opinion, “90% of people who undergo cosmetic surgery are people who do not have any pathology, who ask for reasonable things and heed the specialist’s instructions. Then there is a small percentage of people who have self-perception disorders, but they are a minority,” she says.

However, there are studies that do find greater mental problems among patients in aesthetic clinics. In a review of studies of 2022 on the psychological impact of cosmetic surgery led by Albert Losken, from Emory University, in Atlanta (USA), it is noted that among patients who undergo cosmetic operations there is a higher incidence of mood disorders compared to people who undergo other types of surgeries. In a danish studio In 2004, women with breast implants were found to experience higher mortality than the general population, due in part to a three-fold increase in suicide rates. Regarding body dysmorphic disorder (obsessive disorder due to an exaggerated concern for one’s own perception), which on average less than 3% of people suffer from, it can reach 23% among those seeking aesthetic intervention, according to a study of Iranian researchers.

“There is a small percentage of people who have self-perception disorders, but they are a minority” Isabel de Benito, president of the Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery

Losken’s review shows works that show how body image and mood improve after some interventions. In A study According to Nikolaos Papadopulos, from the Technical University of Munich (Germany), 37% of patients had moderate depression before surgery and that figure dropped to 9% after the intervention. But other research that analyzed other interventions, Losken notes, “has shown a worsening of depressive and anxiety symptoms that remind us that this area of ​​plastic surgery needs more research.” This same work points out that in addition to the scarcity of studies, many are old, prior to the technological changes of the last decade, which may have changed the panorama completely. The researcher, however, considers it important to remember that “all aesthetic patients are, in effect, psychiatric patients,” a quote that he collects from an article from 1949.

Rafael Tabares, professor of Psychiatry at the University of Valencia and researcher at the CYBERSAM, misses in the SECPRE report “listening to the voice of the users, what is their degree of satisfaction or what are the motivations for which one undergoes these interventions.” “I think that something that plastic surgeons know has not been taken into account and that is that a percentage of people who undergo these interventions, which according to some studies reach 20%, have a significant mental health problem,” he continues. For the psychiatrist, “it is naive to assume that after a breast augmentation or rhinoplasty there will be, directly, an increase in well-being,” and he believes that “the mental state of people who can undergo surgery should be studied.” to these interventions.” Furthermore, he adds, “there should be contact, as some international plastic surgery guides propose, with mental health services to rule out people with problems such as dysmorphic disorder.”

The way to improve psychological evaluation has “a complicated solution” for Marina Díaz, head of the Eating Disorders Unit at the Carlos III Hospital in Madrid. In part, “because almost all aesthetic plastic surgery is private,” she points out. At a minimum, Díaz asks “that the limit for intervention be set that the development of the person, from a biological point of view, is full.” The specialist asserts that “in girls with eating disorders or obsessive disorders, intervention would not be indicated. In the clinic we see people who have an eating disorder and get breast implants. Although the discomfort comes from somewhere else, as society tells you that thinness or bodily beauty gives you happiness, it is a way to manage this discomfort with one’s own image,” she explains. However, Díaz points out that, “if there is no mental disorder, there would be no problem” with cosmetic surgery.

“The mental state of people who can undergo these interventions should be studied” Rafael Tabares, professor of Psychiatry at the University of Valencia

Itziar Iruarrizaga and Leticia Olave, psychology professors at the Complutense University, respond by email that “probably yes” a psychological evaluation should be performed before aesthetic treatment. “Although not in all cases in which a person wishes to undergo cosmetic surgery there must be an underlying mental disorder, it is important to keep in mind that some mental disorders, such as body dysmorphic disorder, are related,” they write. . As aesthetic specialists themselves recognize, these types of patients tend to have less satisfaction after the operation and can be more problematic.

Although there is agreement on aspects such as the influence of social networks or Zoom on the physical perception of users, there is a lack of research that allows drawing clear conclusions about their influence on mental health or about the value of surgery to solve these problems or aggravate them. As motivations, Iruarrizaga and Olave believe that it may be due to “a combination of greater dissatisfaction with body image and greater accessibility to plastic surgery treatments. The psychologists mention the results of the Outlook and trends report: Cosmetic Surgery 2022 prepared by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) which suggests that the increase in aesthetic interventions after the pandemic is due to the fact that during that time people were able to save and many of them allocated money that they had budgeted to travel , for example, in these interventions.”

De Benito attributes part of the popularization of these procedures to “the visibility that the influencers in social networks”. Furthermore, the surgeon refers to the fact that “there is a younger audience that asks for simpler, smaller treatments, and the techniques have evolved to achieve less aggressive treatments and with an easier recovery that allows them to be working after a week.” She also believes that there is greater social acceptance: “People don’t care if it is known that they have been treated.”

As solutions for the future, the psychology professor at Monash University (Australia), Gemma Sharp, proposed in an article in The Conversation that all aesthetic specialists “receive sufficient training to enable them to perform a routine evaluation of all potential patients” and that those with signs that they will not benefit from the aesthetic procedure “receive a further evaluation by a professional of mental health before undergoing the procedure.” This evaluation would be a first step to obtain information and be able to evaluate whether the rise of cosmetic surgery says something about the evolution of our mental health or is just a more or less innocuous consumption phenomenon.

