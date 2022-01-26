A Dutch nail technician died on Monday as a result of a controversial operation in Turkey, sources surrounding the procedure confirm to this site. It would be the so-called Brazilian buttock lift, a notorious operation in which the surgeon transfers the patient’s own fat to the buttock in order to get a rounder, fuller back. Last year, 39-year-old Sharida Tuinfort from Rockanje also died as a result of such a cosmetic procedure.











The Dutch-Turkish organization Body Lab Istanbul reacts with disbelief to the drama. "This is the first time something like this has happened to us, it's terrible," says the owner, angrily. The Dutch woman came into contact with the surgeon through her mediation agency. "We offer package tours for people who want to undergo a cosmetic procedure in Istanbul. We arrange everything and are in contact with two experienced plastic surgeons who have years of experience." The Dutchman left for Istanbul on Sunday and a day later had an appointment with one of the surgeons Body Lab Istanbul works with. For reasons that are still unclear, things went completely wrong on the operating table. What exactly happened is still completely unclear to the organization. "We know that every surgery comes with a risk, but you never expect to experience this. It is a well-known doctor in Turkey that we had full confidence in." The collaboration with the doctor has been stopped immediately.

A Brazilian butt lift is usually cheaper in Turkey than in the Netherlands (about 8,000 euros) and Turkish doctors are allowed to perform more actions in one operation than their Dutch colleagues. The latter entails greater risks. “If you do many actions at the same time, there is a greater risk of infection in different places. And the more skin you remove, the larger the wound surface,” Catharina Meijer, chair of the Dutch Association of Cosmetic Medicine, told this site earlier.

Nobody knows exactly how many Dutch people go to Turkey for a Brazilian butt lift. The Health and Youth Care Inspectorate and the Dutch Association of Cosmetic Medicine have no insight into treatments abroad. This probably concerns hundreds of Dutch people per year, also in corona time. The Inspectorate does not check foreign doctors who treat Dutch patients.

The recruitment of Dutch patients usually takes place via social media and word of mouth. Turkish doctors post photos of successful operations on breasts, buttocks and noses on Instagram. There are also mediation agencies in the Netherlands, such as Body Lab Istanbul. They are registered as travel agents, but their websites are mainly about medical treatments. The mediators arrange the trip and the hotel, establish contacts with the Turkish doctors and conduct an intake interview.

According to Body Lab Istanbul, the Dutch woman had never undergone such an operation before. She was known and experienced in the beauty industry. She had been working as an independent nail stylist for several years. The school of her two young children has informed the other parents by email of ‘the very sad news’. Body Lab Istanbul does not want to say anything further about the matter, ‘also to guarantee its privacy’.

The woman’s body will be brought from Istanbul to the Netherlands as soon as possible. The Turkish surgeon will give a reaction to the drama in the course of the afternoon.

Dutch plastic surgeons already warned in 2018 against fat injections in the buttocks, also known as the 'Brazilian Butt Lift' (BBL). The death rate among people who have received the treatment is 1 in 3,000. "That's the ratio based on deaths worldwide," said spokesman Rein Croll. The Dutch Society for Plastic Surgery (NVPC) and the Dutch Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (NVEPC) therefore sounded the alarm. In all of the deceased patients examined, injected fat was found in and under the gluteal muscle, rather than just just below the surface of the skin, as intended. Because fat plugs have also been found in the heart and/or lungs, it seems that the cause of death is due to the treatment. Adipose tissue injected too deeply has then ended up in the bloodstream. Buttock enlargements are gaining in popularity, partly due to stars like Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian that are looked up to. "The treatment is often offered in the Netherlands, by plastic surgeons and also by cosmetic doctors and other doctors from different backgrounds," said Mark Mureau, himself a doctor and chairman of the NVPC. "Because it seems like a relatively easy procedure. But the danger is that you can go too deep with the injection and get to the veins near the gluteal muscle. And they are relatively vulnerable and large. And then there is the danger that fat will be injected into the veins. The treatment therefore seems easy, but must be carried out accurately."