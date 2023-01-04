Of Vera Martinella

The diagnosis on his 50th birthday, in 2020. Then the treatments and the recurrence. «In six months I may not be here anymore. So another world opens up. There is no room for fear”

“I know I won’t win the war, but I’ll give the tumor a hard time. I firmly intend to overcome as many battles as possible ». Thus ends the interview with Cosimo Caputowho is 52 years old, has two teenage daughters whom she loves very much, and a pancreatic cancer from which he will not recover. No one can know how long he has left to live (which is the question that everyone, sick people and their families, when faced with a cancer diagnosis), but he is determined to enjoy every day, without feeling sorry for himself and above all without wasting time, which it is precious and he knows it better than most.

Isolating yourself is the worst Following Cosimo’s example on how to face life is one of the best resolutions for the year that has just begun. Seneca already said it a few thousand years ago: “Live each day as if it were your last”. But how is it done? And how do you find the strength to smile and celebrate, knowing you have very advanced stage cancer? «You need affection, a lot. It must be transmitted and received. And cultivate the desire to live, to do things “normally” as long as you can, because you realize that even that (normality) is a privilege. And you have to give others, those who love you, the opportunity to experience you. When you know that you will no longer be here, that you will leave a void and you will cause pain in spite of yourself, you carry a great load. But it doesn’t take long for you to understand that isolating yourself is the worst thing you can do: you have to carry that huge weight by yourself. Or share it only with your family, burdening them? No, it’s not good. You react, you open up to others, you try to follow your daily routine and the boulder is lightened a little bit».

He knows what he's talking about and puts his "good rules" into practice every day. For just over two years. Since when, on December 2, 2020, on his fiftieth birthday, received the worst possible surprise: the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. A little less than 3 centimeters in diameter, at the limits of surgical resectability: «It's an uphill journey, but we can do it» the specialists of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan to whom he turned told him. And so the process began: first all the tests to understand the disease well, including quegenetic tests which are very important today because in the presence of certain mutations they allow the use of particularly effective new drugs (unfortunately, however, in his case the outcome was negative). Then from January 2021 four months of chemotherapy, the surgery in June and another two months of chemo which began on August 15th, «very heavy and very painful – says Cosimo -. I never lost my willpower, nine days after the operation I was at home. From the very beginning I armed myself with strength, courage and a lot of physical activity, all I could, which helps to get rid of the side effects and is good for my mood. But that chemo was very hard, it took all my determination. Even the one I didn't know I had."

Cosimo's advice at this initial point is three: first, do not hide the disease. "Talking about it helps, even in relationships with others – he explains -. Keeping the secret is an extra burden to carry and ends up isolating you. Second, work if it is possible (moreover in Italy there are special laws and protections). He is an architect, head of the Urban Technical Service of the municipality of Adro, in the province of Brescia: «I have sought and found a balance with my employers, partly in smart working and partly in the office, which I prefer . Work is life, I really like mine. And then leaving the house and meeting colleagues, other people, is good for the mood ». The third is to smile. «Suffering is there, and how, but I do everything I can to stem it. I keep it to myself. Of course I cried and there are dark moments. But the closeness of those who love you does a lot, also for this reason there is no need to hide. And on bad days, when the disease doesn't allow you to talk or see others, I don't. I refer to the next day, when I can face life with a smile».

Cosimo discovered his illness "late", as happens to the vast majority of patients with pancreatic cancer. He often had abdominal pains, but suffering from gastritis since the age of 18 it didn't give much relief. And then he'd lost a lot of weight in a year, but he'd put it down to dieting. "This neoplasm does not give symptoms at the outset, which is why it is difficult to discover it at an early stage and when it gives them there are already metastases and the chances of recovery are unfortunately very limited – he explains Massimo Falconi, head of the Pancreas Surgery Unit and director of the Pancreas Center of San Raffaele, who operated on Cosimo -. Being able to undergo surgery is important, but it is crucial to rely on centers of experience because it is the most complex surgery of the entire abdominal area and, as scientific studies have shown, in inexperienced hands the danger of death and complications increases". Although the operation went well, after undergoing both chemotherapy and radiotherapy (between October and December 2021), the checks carried out in April 2022 show a recurrence. It happens often, with advanced pancreatic cancer. The tumor has spread to the peritoneum (the membrane that surrounds the abdominal organs), is no longer operable, and chemotherapy begins again. «I'm a direct person, I want to know things clearly, without beating about the bush – says Cosimo -. I asked my doctors (surgeons, oncologists, nurses… everyone in the ward is humanly wonderful people, a second family) and I got the answer: you keep the disease stable as long as you can, as long as the treatment works. And then… then what will be will be».

Thus we arrive a few weeks ago, on December 2, 2022, Cosimo's 52nd birthday, who for the occasion organized a big party near his home, at the Franciacorta Golf Club, with a very specific purpose. He gathered a crowd of friends, acquaintances and supporters present for a charity dinner, during which 30,000 euros were raised for theItalian pancreatic association (AISP) for scientific research: «I cared a lot – he says -. I wanted to give my contribution against this disease, to support the work of scientists, doctors, researchers, to find new effective treatments that can save people's lives". "Too little research is done on pancreatic cancer – he underlines Michele Reni, Cosimo's oncologist, head of the strategic clinical coordination program of the Pancreas Center at San Raffaele -. Funds are scarce, even the institutions need more commitment. In Italy, pancreatic cancer affects about 14,000 people every year, most of whom are between the ages of 60 and 80. It is aggressive and still difficult to fight (5 years after diagnosis, an average of 10% of patients are alive), even if we have made some progress: life expectancy which was mostly a few months for an increasing number of patients who can be operated on today can last up to three years".

Shortly before the party, Cosimo discovered that the tumor had begun to advance again. He immediately started chemo again, if it doesn't work we'll have to go back to the very heavy one. He is well aware that his time is running out. «In six months I may not be here anymore. So another world opens up… There is no room for fear, I don't want to be depressed. Time is precious. Last April 2022, when I relapsed, we assumed that I had about six months left to live: I walked the hospital corridors non-stop for two days. I had to sort out the bureaucracy and all the rest for my daughters, tidy up, accompany the girls (one 14 years old and the other 19 years old) and those who love me and stand by me towards the moment when I will no longer be here. I have to accept fate and help them accept it. I have faith, it helps me to have strength. I am their shield and always will be. I live on short-term projects and I keep some in the medium-long term, to give me courage». I let it slip that I just don't know how to do it. Thus comes his final suggestion «Transmitting serenity to those close to you is the best way to experience it. And to help those you love the most to have a beautiful memory of you".