Cosidó disassociates himself before the judge from the dirty war against Podemos despite being then the director of the Police

Ignacio Cosidó, PP politician and former director general of the Police, this Thursday dissociated himself before the judge from the “operational” decisions that were taken within the framework of the case being investigated by the National Court for the dirty war against Podemos during the Government of Mariano Rajoy. Cosidó has testified as a witness at the request of the private prosecution, carried out by the political party, and has gone so far as to say that he only learned of the dossier on the alleged illegal financing of Podemos when it was published by the media.

Cosidó has so far managed to free himself from all investigations into irregular practices in the Ministry of the Interior during Rajoy’s Government, mainly in his first term, despite having been the general director of the Police at that time. This Thursday he attributed the operational issues of the Corps to Commissioner Eugenio Pino, deputy operational director at the time, and Francisco Martínez, Secretary of State for Security at the time, both of whom were accused in the case and who, due to their position, he said, were dealing the questions you have been asked about.

A conversation found on Martínez’s phone during the investigation of the Kitchen case recorded how a police commander blamed Cosidó for having delivered an invoice linked to Pablo Iglesias – who was never the subject of a judicial investigation – to the newspaper ABC for publication. This is the reason for Cosidó’s summons, but the former director of the Police today denied being responsible for the leak.

Cosidó has also said that he did not know anything about the trips of the members of the political brigade to gather information against Podemos and that he does not remember having signed authorizations, issues that he once again linked to the “operation” of the Corps and the specialized units.

Magistrate Santiago Pedraz opened the door in February 2024 for a court to investigate for the first time one of the episodes of the dirty war without deaths that the last PP government practiced against the opposition: the police maneuvers against Podemos. Pedraz admitted to processing a complaint from the political party against the former Secretary of State for Security Francisco Martínez, the former Deputy Operational Director (DAO) of the Police Eugenio Pino and other senior police officials for the alleged prospective investigations unrelated to the judicial control over the people who made up that political organization. Podemos also requested the indictment of Cosidó and the former Minister of the Interior, Jorge Fernández Díaz, but the judge rejected it.

The complaint was filed for crimes of criminal organization, seizure and disclosure of secrets, administrative prevarication and document falsification. He was also presented for embezzlement and for a crime against State institutions, although in the latter case the magistrate dismissed it as both types of crimes could not be subsumed in the events reported.

The investigation of the National Court begins to square the puzzle of the dirty war against Podemos

The judicial case is making its way through forgetfulness and denials on the part of the accused. In response to this, unexpected testimonies have emerged from police officers who prove the existence of a slogan during Mariano Rajoy’s mandate to weaken the party and prevent, for the first time since the restoration of democracy, a party to the left of the PSOE from reaching the Government of the Nation.