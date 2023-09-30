Swallows stopped in the house. Crazy match in Pisa: Mazzocchi decides it in the 98th minute. The victory in Modena launches the lagoon players into second place, the Ligurians leave the relegation zone

Oscar Maresca

Incredible goals, comebacks and final matches: everything happens on this Serie B Saturday. Venezia doesn’t give up and overturns the result at Braglia. First Modena passes with Bonfanti then Altare, Gytkjaer and a great goal from Bjarkason decide the match. Vanoli’s men return to winning ways after the defeat against Palermo. Bianco’s Modena stops: first knockout in the championship. In the eight minutes of injury time at the Arena Garibaldi the result changed even twice. Pisa equalized the score with Masucci after Voca’s initial lead, but in the 98th minute Mazzocchi scored the winning goal. Brescia draws 1-1 at the last minute against Ascoli. Spezia achieved their first success of the season in the match against Feralpisalò: a penalty from Salvatore Esposito and a goal from Antonucci gave the Ligurians the three points. New stop for Vecchi’s team. At 4.15pm on the Ternana-Reggiana pitch. The eighth day ends with Palermo-Sudtirol, Bari-Como, Sampdoria-Catanzaro, Cittadella-Lecco and Cremonese-Parma scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Modena-Venice 1-3 — In the first half the result did not change. The best opportunities were Tremolada’s from outside at the start of the match: the ball was deflected into a corner by Joronen. And Pohjanpalo’s header from Candela’s cross which grazes the post. Gagno gets hurt just before the break and is forced to ask for a substitution: Seculin comes on goal. It seems like a completely different game in the second half. Bonfanti headers to give him the lead in the 48th minute, Altare again with his head makes it 1-1. Then Venezia overturned it in the 75th minute with a great goal from Gytkjaer, control and volley for the Dane. Modena collapses, because in the 83rd minute Bjarkason scores a beautiful goal from outside: it’s 1-3. Vanoli’s team is momentarily second with 15 points, -2 on Parma at the top. Modena loses their first match of the season. See also Milan, without the transfer market, another miracle will be needed. Inter, does it make sense to renew this Lukaku?

Pisa-Cosenza 1-2 — The match breaks the deadlock immediately, thanks to an incredible action by the Caserta team: Calò sets off Rispoli who finds Voca on the right with a low cross: advantage for the home team. Mlakar from outside and Canestrelli try to equalize the scores with a central header, Micai is very attentive. Aquilani’s men suffer: in the 41st minute Barbieri gets his second yellow card and leaves the team with ten men. It is the post that saves the Tuscans, because Tutino unleashes a curling shot just before the break that hits the woodwork. Pisa had an excellent opportunity in the second half with Torregrossa heading, Micai still reactive. In the last minutes of the match, Calò and Canotto force Nicolas into overtime. Aquilani’s team didn’t give up and in full injury time they made it 1-1 with Masucci coming on shortly before: Beruatto did well to find him free in the area. Everything happens in injury time, because in the 98th minute Mazzocchi puts his team back in front with a header from a corner. It’s a sensational finale at the Arena Garibaldi. Caserta’s team goes up 11. See also Electric cars, Tesla better than expected: Model 3 queen of Europe

Brescia-Ascoli 1-1 — The guests started better and found the advantage with Falzerano: Pablo Rodriguez launched the counterattack, then unloaded for his teammate who passed Lezzerini with a deflected shot. The answer comes from Galazzi, but Viviano is not surprised. In the 35th minute Borrelli hits a header in the middle of the area, Botteghin practically saves on the line. In the second half Ascoli played better again: Nestorovski scored the second goal with a lob that went past the goalkeeper, but was offside. Moncini also has a good opportunity in the 54th minute. Brescia takes courage, increases the pressure and forces the opposing defense to close down: Galazzi even from a corner and Bianchi commits Viviano. Gastaldello’s team didn’t give up and Moncini resolved the melee in the area with a winning tap-in in the 84th minute. The hosts also make it 2-1 with Olzer, but he is offside. It ends in a draw.

Feralpisalò-Spezia 1-2 — The defense of Vecchi’s team trembles and the opponents take advantage of it. After ten minutes Pizzignacco had to fly on Antonucci’s long-range shot, but shortly after he could do nothing about Salvatore Esposito’s penalty. The referee called to the VAR assigns the penalty to Alvini’s team for a touch from Fiordilino: the Ligurian number 10 makes no mistake and scores the first goal of the season. Just before the break, Amian scores with a header following an assist from Reca: however, the referee disallows it for offside. Everything is in order in the 42nd minute, when Amian runs down the right again, he serves Antonucci who scores the second goal: it is also the first goal in the championship for the attacker born in 1999. In the second half the guests managed the double advantage and closed behind, but in the 84th minute La Mantia pierced the opponent’s rearguard with a header assisted by Di Molfetta. Spezia resists and wins the first match of this championship, Feralpisalò remains at 4 points. See also Van Gaal charged hard against Lionel Messi: "In 2014 he didn't touch a ball and we lost on penalties"