Cosenza – I am seven changes made by Andrea Sottil makes the starting eleven for Sampdoria in Cosenza, compared to the one that took to the field two weeks ago in Marassi against Bari. Silvestri makes his debut in goal and Riccio in defense in place of Romagnoli, while Venuti replaces the suspended Vulikic. In midfield the coach chooses Akinsanmiro and Vieira, compared to Benedetti and Meulensteen. Left wing Barreca, with Ioannou not at his best after the knock to his ankle suffered during the week. And in attack close to Coda is Sekulov, who will have the task of not making us miss the unavailable Tutino, the great ex of the match absent due to a muscle injury

The official formations

Cosenza: Micai; Hristov, Camporese, Florenzi, Ciervo, Venturi, Kouan, Mazzocchi, Charlys, D’Orazio, Fyumagalli. On the bench: Vettorel, Cimino, Martino, Dalle Mura, Caporale, Ricciardi, Rizzo Pinna, Mauri, Kourfalidis, Ricci, Sankoh, Strizzolo. Coach: Alvini

Sampdoria: Silvestri; Bereszynski, Riccio, Venuti; Depaoli, Akinsanmiro, Vieira, Bellemo, Barreca; Sekulov, Coda. On the bench: Vismara, Ravaglia, Ferrari, Veroli, Giordano, Benedetti, Yepes, Kasami, Meulensteen, Ioannou, Borini, La Gumina. Coach: Sottil