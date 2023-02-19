cantello and stabio murder
Cosenza, the fact probably happened due to an attack
Blood on the streets of Cosenza, In Calabria. A 46-year-old, Tiziana Mirabelli, this morning stabbed Rocco Gioffré, 75, to death. The fact happened in the woman’s house, in via Monte Grappa, 7, probably due to an assault. The investigations are conducted by the Carabinieri of the Company of Cosenza together with colleagues from the investigative unit.
