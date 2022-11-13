Moments of panic in the historic center of Cosenza due to a fire that developed on the third floor of an old building. Inside the house a young man of 28 who could not escape from the exit door already affected by the flames. While awaiting the intervention of the firefighters, the neighbors threw some mattresses on the street on which the young man threw himself, fortunately hitting them. The brigade then put out the fire after a long work. Investigations underway to verify the origin of the fire. Three weeks ago a similar episode in Catanzaro caused the death of three young people and the hospitalization of four other people. The video was shot by a citizen passing through the area.



00:51