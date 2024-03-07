It reduces the time to carry out diagnostic tests, guaranteeing better images in terms of quality and precision for the benefit of patients, but also of the healthcare organisation. It is the advanced diagnostics, with an innovative scanner, of 7700 3T MRI with XP gradients and Philips artificial intelligenceinstalled in Cosenza at the Biocontrol headquarters, an outpatient healthcare facility specialized in diagnostic imaging and laboratory analysis. Founded in 1979, Biocontrol – we read in a note – is among the first centers in Southern Italy to have created, since the 1990s, an MRI site and today reaffirms, through collaboration with Philips, its attention towards a quality healthcare, focusing on innovative technologies that have a positive impact on the patient's treatment path, but also on the quality of the work of healthcare workers.

“Latest generation solutions like those proposed by Philips – he says Marco Salerno, legal representative of Biocontrol – represent an important help for healthcare facilities that must be able to combine quality assistance and efficiency in the management of resources. This new installation represents a further milestone in placing us as a reference center in the territory and for the Region in the field of outpatient instrumental medical diagnostics, focusing on the professionalism and competence of the operators and on innovative technologies to protect the health of patients”. Thanks to gradients XP , which guarantee high image quality for all anatomies (allowing up to 35% higher signal and up to 35% faster scanning), the Philips MR 7700 3T helps to increase the productivity of the MRI department – is highlighted in the note – offering quality diagnostic imaging and improving the overall patient experience.

“We constantly work to create innovative solutions that can improve the workflows of healthcare personnel, assistance and patient care – he concludes Omar Bonacci, District Manager for Southern Italy at Philips – A mission that we share with Biocontrol, which has represented excellence in Southern Italy since its origins. The MR 7700 is among the most advanced MRI solutions and allows faster and more accurate processing of diagnostic images to support clinicians' decision making.”