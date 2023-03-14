Cosenza, blitz in the drug dealing squares: 20 precautionary measures

The State Police of Cosenza, in the early hours of today 14 March, carried out 20 orders of precautionary measures5 in prison, 10 under house arrest and 5 with the obligation to present themselves to the judicial police, against as many suspectsdeemed responsible for the crimes Of detention for the purpose of dealing of drugs, cocaine, hashish and marijuanaOf extortion And abusive detention Of weapons.

The operation, called “Pressing”, is the culmination of an intense investigative activity carried out by the Cosenza Flying Squad, which made it possible to crystallize a widespread operation of the suspects who, over a period of about 12 months, put in place a systematic sale of narcotics in the city and its hinterland: the continuity and constancy in drug dealing activities, for a total of 30 suspects, emerge clearly from 200 counts formulated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Approximately 150 agents were employed to carry out the precautionary measures.

