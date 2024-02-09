Migrants: maxi-blitz in Cosenza against illegal immigration

Maxi-blitz against illegal immigration in Cosenza: dSeveral arrests of Italians and non-EU citizens were carried out by the State Police for the crime of aiding and abetting illegal residence in the territory of the State. The precautionary measure order was issued at the request of the Public Prosecutor's Office of Cosenza, by the Judge for preliminary investigations of the Court.

The accusation is of having favored the illegal stay in the territory of the State of numerous foreigners, through the presentation of false certifications at the One Stop Shop for Immigrationto activate and conclude the procedure for emerging from irregular work – which allowed them to request, and subsequently obtain, a residence permit which apparently regularized their stay on Italian territory.

Furthermore, a non-EU person is also under investigation for the crime of extortion against some compatriots. The complex operation is involving dozens of policemen from the Flying Squad, assisted in the execution phase by crews from the Crime Prevention Department.

Migrants: Cosenza raid, 5 arrests and 10 under investigation

There is also an accountant from Cosenza among the five people arrested by the Flying Squad as part of an operation against illegal immigration in Cosenza. The professional is accused, together with the others, of aiding and abetting illegal residence in the territory of the State. An order for precautionary custody under house arrest was issued against them by the investigating judge, at the request of the Prosecutor's Office. The arrests took place between the provinces of Cosenza and Biella. The investigations, coordinated by the police commissioner Giuseppe Cannizzaro and the head of Mobile Gabriele Presti, were started about two years ago and also concerned false hiring to obtain residence permits. In total, there are around ten people under investigation, among whom there are also owners of companies in which the false job hirings allegedly took place. Furthermore, a non-EU person is also under investigation for the crime of extortion against some compatriots.