A two-year-old girl is in a medically induced comain the Annunziata hospital in Cosenza, where she was admitted after ingesting marijuana, for reasons to be ascertained. The Flying Squad has started investigating the case. The little girl was taken to hospital by her parents: they told the emergency room doctors that they were alarmed after their daughter no longer responded to stimuli.

The health workers, after alerting the police station, carried out toxicological tests on the little girl. The police have searched the parents’ house. The girl’s father has a criminal record and is therefore under house arrest.