Rescue teams of firefighters and an Alpine river speleo group are at work along the Lao river, in Laino Borgo, to look for a seventeen-year-old girl who fell from a rubber dinghy during a rafting excursion. The girl was with some classmates (the group is from Reggio Calabria) when they fell into the water due to causes under investigation.

The accident occurred in the municipal area of ​​Laino Borgo, in the province of Cosenza, where a group of about forty boys between the ages of 16 and 17 was on a school trip. After falling into the water, some classmates were rescued and started looking for the girl before raising the alarm.

The firefighters of the Cosenza command (detachment of Castrovillari and Rende) intervened with the support of Alpine River Speleo personnel. In the afternoon, to strengthen the searches, a helicopter of the Air Force of the 84th Csar of Gioia del Colle arrived. The other boys in the group were joined and taken by the firefighters to a safe place: one of them injured his ankle slightly. At the time the young woman ended up in the water together with three other companions, all recovered, the Lao river was particularly swollen due to the rains of recent days.