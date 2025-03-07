Cosentino has once again consolidated his role as a reference for design and innovation in Arcomadrid 2025one of the most prestigious contemporary art fairs in the world. In this 44th edition, the Almeria company is having an outstanding presence through His sustainable surfaces in the Guest Loungea space that brings together leading marks of design and habitat under the coordination of the Spanish renowned brand forum (FMRE).

This year, the Barcelona Architecture Study Bosura He has been in charge of designing this exclusive enclave within the fair. His proposal, entitled “A New Landscape”, has opted for a conceptual reinterpretation of the Amazon “Wametisé: ideas for a amazofuturismo”. Cosentino is playing a key role in this design, providing materials that combine sustainability and elegance, with special prominence of the Silestone® mineral surface and the Ultracompacta Dekton® stone.

Circularity and innovation

For the realization of the Guest Lounge, Mable has opted for low environmental impact materialsin line with Cosentino’s commitment to the circular economy. Specifically, Silestone® Earthic, a series developed in collaboration with the Formafanasma study and presented during the last week of Milan’s design, is being the protagonist in different applications of space. This collection is composed of up to 30% by recycled materialsincluding reused glass, PET from plastic bottles, biorers and discarded fragments of Dekton®.

Dekton®, meanwhile, has been another of the star materials of the project. This product, certified as a neutral in carbon for its entire life cycle, has been chosen for its resistance and versatility, providing a sophisticated air to the design set.

A space with Cosentino stamp

The presence of Cosentino in the Guest Lounge materializes at different key points of space. The main entrance receives visitors with an imposing counter made with a combination of Silestone® Earthic and Dekton® Sirius.

In the main room, the Earthic color has been used for the envelopes of the tables, both in high and low format, creating a coherent and harmonious aesthetic. In the restoration zone, this application extends to the round tables, in addition to starring in the main bar, more than six meters in length, which combines a Silestone® Earthic countertop with vertical walls in Dekton® Sirius. Finally, the cafeteria also has an auxiliary bar made with Silestone® Earthic, underlining the presence of the firm in every corner of space.

The participation of Cosentino in Arco 2025 reaffirms its commitment to innovation sustainable and avant -garde design. His commitment to materials with a high recycled content and his focus on circularity have made the company a reference within the design and architecture sector.