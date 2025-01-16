The Andalusian Cosentinoan international reference in sustainable surfaces for architecture and design, has been awarded the National Award for Connected Industry 4.0 in the category of “Large Industrial Company”. A recognition, granted by the Ministry of Industry and Tourismwhich highlights the company’s strategy to boost competitiveness through innovations in business models, processes and infrastructure.

The Almeria company received the award this Thursday during the National Industry Congressheld at the Barcelona International Convention Center (CCIB). Salvador Illa, president of the Generalitat of Cataloniaand Jordi Hereu, Minister of Industry and Tourism, led the ceremony in which Alvaro de la Hazaexecutive vice president of Cosentino, was in charge of collecting the award on behalf of the multinational.

“This award guarantees years of effort in our digital transformation. Competitiveness and efficiency are essential to face the challenges of a more complex global market. Furthermore, this evolution directly benefits our clients and collaboratorshelping them to be more efficient and competitive,” commented De la Haza during his speech.

The award-winning project “Smart Connect”reflects Cosentino’s innovative vision. Designed to optimize the business processes and improve the relationship with customers, integrates a B2B and B2C digital solution that already connects more than 300,000 professionalsincluding kitchen stores, marble workers, architects and designers. This initiative has been developed by the divisions Digital Business Unit (DBU) and Business Technologyusing methodologies such as Agile and SCRUM.

In the area of Industry 4.0Cosentino stands out globally with its Industrial Park of almost 4 million square meters. Its facilities include nine factories and an automated logistics warehouse. With more than 70,000 monitored variables and 96 RPA’s developed internally, the complex in Almería is a model of SmartFactory.

Since its creation in 2019the National Connected Industry 4.0 Awards recognize companies that are committed to digital transformation and reinforce the prestige of the Spain Brand on the international scene.

With this new distinction, Cosentino reaffirms its commitment to innovationthe sustainability and digitalization, consolidating itself as a global benchmark in its sector.