Cosenza, a train runs over a truck stopped on the tracks; the two drivers died

And of two deaths and different wounded the budget, still provisional, of the collision between a regional trainwhich connects Sibari to Catanzaro, and a truck in the locality of Thurio, in the municipality of Corigliano-Rossano, on the Cosenza Ionian Sea.

The two victims I’m there conductor of the convoy, Maria Pansini, 60 years old from Catanzaro and thedriver of the truck, who died on impact, a 24-year-old of Moroccan origins, Said Hannanaoi.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office Castrovillari opened an investigation and according to what was established in the initial findings, the convoy which covered the Sibari-Catanzaro route proceeded to 130 kilometers per hour when at the level crossing in the Thurio area, in the municipality of Corigliano-Rossano, he found the truck stopped on the tracks. On impact the locomotive and the truck caught fire and the flames then spread.

The ten unharmed passengers on the train

THE ten passengers present on train I am remained unharmed. The level crossing bars were lowered regularly. According to the investigators’ hypotheses, the lorry driver may have attempted to cross the tracks while the barriers were still open and something may have blocked the movement, thus leaving the 24 year old trapped with the train arriving. The 118 staff, the firefighters and the police intervened promptly on site.

