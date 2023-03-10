A rather awkward moment came to light during the revelation of the participants of the 2023 edition of La Velada del Año, which is organized by the well-known streamer Ibai Llanos, and which involves his friend, Coscu.

What happens is that within the framework of the presentation there was a fight between Coscu and YoSoyGerman. While this was happening, another youtuber, Dalas, entered the scene, making serious accusations against the first.

Dalas accused Coscu of abuse against a minor, in addition to exposing both photos and videos of her with her friends and viewers. The first also commented that for much less than that several wanted to cancel AuronPlay on social networks.

It didn’t take long for the original video to be removed. But as with almost everything that hits the Internet, someone saved it and uploaded it to YouTube for all to see.

So the demands for Ibai Llanos to remove Coscu have gained more and more strength over time. However, Ibai has not yet said anything on this matter.

Some influencers and streamers have come out in defense of Ibai’s friend, but it didn’t take long for them to be ‘splashed’ by this matter. The fact is that YoSoyGerman’s accusation against Coscu implies criminal action; the latter says that he will clarify this matter.

When will the 2023 Evening of the Year be with Ibai Llanos, Coscu and more guests?

According to plans, The Evening of the Year 2023 will take place on July 1 and will be at the Atlético de Madrid soccer stadium, the Civitas Metropolitano in the city of Madrid, Spain. This football temple allows entries of more than 60 thousand spectators.

Something that is also known is what will be the duels that the spectators will see. Unless there is some last minute change, they would be as follows:

– Amouranth vs. mayichi

– Ampeter vs. daddy gavi

– Coscu vs. German Garmendia

– Luzu vs. fernanfloo

–Rivers vs. the rivers

– Shelao vs. Viruzz

Coscu’s participation remains in the hands of Ibai Llanos and many expect an announcement from him in the coming days.

As for this Argentine streamer, we have to wait for his reply due to the accusations of Dalas. This issue facing social networks is something that is causing a stir and nobody knows how it will end.

