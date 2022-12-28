SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Cosan said on Wednesday that Itaú Unibanco invested 4.1 billion reais in preferred shares of Cosan Nove Participações, a vehicle that now holds part of the Raízen shares held by the company, according to a material fact.

The subscribed total represents 27% of Cosan Nove, which owns 39% of Raízen, a joint venture with Shell with businesses in the production of sugar, ethanol, bioenergy and fuel distribution.

Itaú’s operation in Cosan Nove is a result of the agreement for Cosan to buy 6.5% of Vale’s shares. In the announcement of the purchase, in October, Cosan estimated a financing need of 21 billion reais, of which 8 billion reais in equity and around 13 billion via a derivative structure in up to five years, with the guarantee of the mining company’s own shares.

Last week, Cosan had already secured 4 billion reais, after Bradesco subscribed 23% of the capital of Cosan 10, which owns 88% of the gas and energy subsidiary Compass.

Cosan added that the transaction with Itaú Unibanco does not interfere with Raízen’s rights as co-controller in the shareholders’ agreement with Shell, “which remains unchanged”.

Shell owns 44% of Raízen, while the rest of the market owns 12%.

