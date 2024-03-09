Genoa – The position of Giuseppe Licata, one of the people who ended up under house arrest as part of the investigation into the trafficking of frozen foods on behalf of Cosa Nostra (click here for the article). The deputy prosecutors of Genoa Federico Manotti and Giancarlo Vona requested and obtained custody of Licata in prison after, during the searches, three million in cash were found in his house in Palermo, placed in seven bags.

According to prosecutors, Licata would have kept the money for Salvatore Vetrano, the king of frozen foods in the Sicilian capital and believed to be linked to the Palermo district of San Lorenzo. 20 million had been confiscated in Vetrano in 2022 by Sicilian magistrates. And precisely to evade the prevention measures, Licata would have kept that money “probably coming from the collections of Liguria Surgelati srl” thus allowing ” Vetrano to behave as a hidden partner and beneficiary of the company's profits and in any case to effectively have a gigantic supply of money that cannot be traced back to him in any way “.