God of War: Ragnarok is already among us. While many are enjoying Kratos’ new adventure, others are wondering what’s next for Sony Santa Monica. For years, the studio has only worked on this property, but it seems that they are finally ready to move on to a new chapter in their history.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cory Barlog has mentioned that Sony Santa Monica is currently scattered across “a lot of different things”, including a secret project that has been in the works for “many years.” Unfortunately, there are currently no specific details on the studio’s next project.

Nevertheless, It seems that Eric Williams, director of Ragnarok, would not mind continuing to work on the series from God of War:

“I remember talking to someone from another game company, where they were trying to get me to leave. He said: ‘Do you just want to be known as the God of War guy for the rest of your life?’ Was that your big argument to dissuade me? Because yes, in a way, I do want it.”

At the moment, it looks like it will be some time before the studio’s next game, whether it’s something new, or another adventure for Kratos and company, makes itself known. We can only wait and hope that the study can surprise us once again in the future.. On related topics, PlayStation All Star Battle Royale is canon is ragnarok. Similarly, Thor from God of War is inspired by a Marvel character.

Editor’s Note:

Sony Santa Monica has proven to be one of the best PlayStation studios around, and I can’t wait to see what kind of experiences they have in store for us in the future. Whether Kratos is part of these plans or not, I can’t wait.

Via: Los Angeles Times