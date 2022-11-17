The criticisms against the The Game Awards 2022 they continue and one of the many topics of discussion is the fact that Elden Ring is among the nominations for Best narrative component. now, however, Cory Barlog has its say on the matter, without naming Elden Ring directly, but clearly referring to this issue.

Barlog, who knows how to write on the internet and on social networks, never quotes Elden Ring directly, but through Twitter shares a series of very explanatory sentences of his thoughts on the subject.

“Narrative/story means many things in video games. The way it is delivered and the frequency changes in all video games. Due to the very nature of video games, I feel there is a story/narrative in ALL games; although it manifests itself in a non-traditional way, the games take us all on a unique and exciting journey.”

More directly, he concludes the series of tweets with the following words: “Basically, I think all games should be receive a nomination for the story and storytelling in some way because everyone somehow has something within them that is uniquely and completely unique to the world of video games.”

While never quoting Elden Ring, the timing of these statements makes it clear that this is the point. Elden Ringlike Miyazaki’s other games, offers a deep and structured narrative component, but it does it in an alternative way, without cinematic-style cutscenes, without mandatory dialogues that present the plot in an orderly way.

Elden Ring proposes multiple fragments of a large world and it’s up to the player to find and unite them to understand the big picture. In some Miyazaki games the plot is a little more direct and clear, in others there are more obscure points that allow the player to use a little imagination to create his own story. You may or may not like the method (neither opinion is wrong), but in practice even a game of this type tells a story.

What do you think?

Still speaking of criticism at The Game Awards 2022, Hollow Knight Silksong fans are not at all happy with the lack of the game.