In recent years, small screen adaptations of video games have dramatically increased in quality: the HBO series of The Last of Us is certainly the most striking example of this.

The incredible quality of this series, which continues to be talked about every week, inevitably raised the bar regarding expectations on video game adaptations.

In a period during which there are by no means few children big-budget adaptations (LOL: Arkane, Universal’s Super Mario Bros, Netflix’s Castlevania) there are even members of the industry awed by it.

Cory Barlogexecutive producer of the Amazon Prime series of God of Warhas never hidden his love for the HBO product and, in this case, neither his fears.

On Twitter was asked by a user an opinion on the series of The Last of Us, Barlog replied as follows:

Truly amazing, humbling and inspiring work that fills me with joy + happiness for everyone who made it. And it generates no small amount of pressure and frustration and a dash of jealousy which is SO FUCKING GOOD. Seriously, what they’re getting is damn MONUMENTAL. I am so proud of them.

Do you agree with the opinion of Barlog? If you haven’t seen it yet The Last of Us HBO we invite you to read our review of the series of the year.