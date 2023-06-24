The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R will make its debut at the 2024 24h of Daytona and then take part in the IMSA SportsCar Championship season with four specimens.

For the brand new car prepared by Pratt & Miller Motorsports on behalf of General Motors and based on the road-going Corvette Z06, it will immediately be a great commitment, also because in recent history the American brand has never had so many cars on the track at the same time.

Pratt&Miller was in fact responsible for the construction of the chassis and all the design of the new Corvette, which mounts the 5.5-liter DOHC LT6 V8 engine developed in the GM Propulsion Performance and Racing center located in Michigan and built at the Performance Build Center in Bowling Green in the same line that all those stock Z06 Corvettes come from.

Corvette Z06 GT3.R Photo by: Chevrolet Racing

The racing engines, which share over 70% of components with the stock engine – including crankshaft, connecting rods, cylinder heads, injectors, coils, gaskets and a host of other sensors – are delivered to the Performance and Racing Center where they are then they are equipped with some specific components for the races.

Corvette Racing will not only follow the program of the two main cars with the official drivers in the GTD PRO Class, but will also support the customer teams that will be announced in the coming weeks. The goal is then to also take them to the FIA ​​WEC and GT World Challenge America, presumably in 2025.

In these months of testing, the Z06 GT3.R has clocked up approximately 8,800 km and will continue testing in the next few months, touring European tracks, to then reach the fateful homologation.

Corvette Z06 GT3.R Photo by: Chevrolet Racing

“Chevrolet and Pratt&Miller have partnered on the Corvette Racing program for over 25 years and we are thrilled to be able to continue doing so in the GT3 era,” said Christie Bagne, Corvette Z06 GT3.R program manager. participated in the development, construction and testing processes of our new racing car”.

“We are proud to announce this program and look forward to working with the same team that designed and built these GT3 cars, know them inside out and will now race them in IMSA. We look forward to this program bringing It also benefits customers, as the team racing these cars will get to know them and efficiently transfer this to customers, in order to raise the level of the Z06 GT3.R on the grid globally.”

“More teams will be announced next summer. We continue to aim for four cars on the grid in IMSA at Daytona and throughout the season, as well as two cars in the FIA ​​WEC and two Corvettes in the GT World Challenge America.”

The idea is to also have a couple of Corvettes in the World Championship, which from next year will have the LMGT3 Class instead of the GTE, where, among other things, the victory at the 24h of Le Mans in AM has just arrived.

“The whole team worked well together, as they did in the WEC, to overcome the problems. Le Mans was a deserved win for the team and an important one for the legacy of the C8.R programme. The C5-R has won at Le Mans, as well as the C6.R, the C7.R and now also the C8.R.Last year was obviously a very demanding one for the team, so it is testament to the strength of this team that every time who finds himself faced with difficulties, commits himself more deeply”.

“Everyone came together and took stock of the week leading up to the event and the race. It was certainly an exciting win for all of us. In GT3 we now have an opportunity to expand our Corvette Racing presence, have more customer teams and have more cars on the grid for our fans. It is also an opportunity for Pratt & Miller Motorsports to expand its commercial opportunities, which was previously a completely controlled program by GM.”

Corvette Z06 GT3.R Photo by: Chevrolet Racing

Brandon Widmer, vice president of motorsports at Pratt & Miller, added:

“It is certainly a very exciting day, the next chapter in a unique story with Corvette Racing, which marks its 25th year this year. The relationship with Chevrolet and with all the members of Corvette will continue to be very strong, working with all Chevrolet’s excellent engineers, as well as all the technical partners we have worked with for many years,” said Brandon Widmer, Vice President of Pratt & Miller Motorsports.

“In terms of how we operate, it will be very similar to what we have done for many years. We will be returning with two factory cars in IMSA which will be welcomed by many of our friends in North America who ask us at every race because there is only one. Of course we are also having fun in the FIA ​​WEC, where we are achieving great successes. Meanwhile, we are very happy to have two cars racing in GTD PRO”.

Even Widmer does not hide his emotion for the triumph achieved at Le Mans.

“I have been to Le Mans several times, where we have had many successes and many ups and downs. This year it was as if all these emotions were packed into one race. We had a fantastic season before Le Mans, taking the lead to the championship with two victories and a second place. We therefore felt very confident for the race. We showed excellent pace, but we also had some difficulties, with an accident just a few minutes from the end of Wednesday’s practice”.

“The team rallied to fix the car and we managed to put in a few laps in qualifying to enter the Hyperpole, then we went out and set the fastest lap to start the race in first position. We had a good race for the first hour and a half, but we had to stop the car in the garage to fix the suspension.”

“The guys did a phenomenal job, but we still lost about nine minutes, so there was a lot to make up for. Thanks to the strategy and driving in difficult conditions, from wet to dry. It was very exciting to overcome all the odds and winning the 100th anniversary race with the C8.R. It was an extraordinary day for the team. It is certainly one of the best victories we have achieved”.

“Now begins a new chapter. We were pleased to be the name behind Corvette Racing. We spent quite some time with Chevrolet executives deciding what the team name should be. Sounds simple enough, but Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports has been a long time coming, and it’s important to us that the name continue to represent the Corvette Racing legacy and all the successes we’ve had together over the past 25 years, but also that the Pratt Miller Motorsports name be in the headlines. “.

“We will be engaging business partners to contribute to the programme. It is a great opportunity for our company and for those who have shown interest in the past and who may not have had the opportunity to participate in the programme. For us, this is not just a new chapter with the new GT3 car, but also a new chapter for our business. We are excited about how it is structured and how we are moving forward.”

“We started with motorsports and will continue to do so as long as possible. But we’ve been sort of a silent partner in the background, so for us part of the excitement is getting our name out there a little more. within the company outside of motorsports, which are a great platform to market to these other segments, to attract and retain talent, and also to transfer technology.Obviously the technology was carried over from GM and Chevrolet over many years into the Corvette program Racing”.

“It has always been the case behind the scenes as well, with the other business segments, in terms of tools and processes, not necessarily race car parts. This gives us the opportunity to expand the Pratt Miller brand and name into as a whole and certainly of Pratt Miller Motorsports”.

#3: Corvette Racing, Corvette C8.R GTD, GTD PRO: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Marc Maurini, Corvette Racing-Pratt Miller Motorsports Program Director, comments: “The car is currently in the final homologation phase in Europe. We have a group of people from both Pratt Miller and Chevrolet supporting us, many of them the same as They are usually seen in both the IMSA and WEC paddocks – it’s quite a diverse team, from crews to engineers.”

“In terms of testing, the car has been through quite an extensive testing and development programme. We have tried to take all the learnings from the last 25 years of Corvette Racing and apply them to the test programme. 8,500km on tracks ranging from Daytona to Sebring, Mid-Ohio to Road Atlanta, and we have two more track tests in the next month.We are proud to be able to present a car that ranks at the pinnacle of sportscars and, as just announced, we are also proud to race ourselves”.

“At Le Mans we saw a great deal of effort from the whole team. I’m really proud of everyone at Chevrolet and Pratt Miller for getting the job done and taking the win with the C8.R and ninth for Corvette Racing. It’s been a year of efforts to get there. The 2022 race didn’t finish the way we hoped, so coming back in 2023 and getting the win was a job well done by everyone.”