Corvette also lands in the world of GT3, the most popular and competitive Gran Turismo platform in the world which from next year will further broaden its horizons by landing in the WEC and Le Mans. Chevrolet has a pending account with the World Endurance Championship, having competed so far with the C8.R without, however, enjoying particular success in the GTE-Pro class, which closed prematurely a year in advance. The hopes of the American house thus pour into the Z06 GT3.R which, regardless of its future successes, has already captured the collective attention thanks to an aggressive aesthetic and an engine with an unmistakable sound.

The GT3.R derives from the street version of the Z06, developed to comply with the GT3 regulations and to best express its potential on the track. The car was born around a aluminum framehand-assembled by Chevrolet at Bowling Green Assembly in Kentucky before being shipped to Michigan for welding steel rollover cage. The Z06 GT3.R is therefore an American-based program, although Corvette has already promised to provide all the necessary assistance to its customer teams, even those intending to compete overseas.

The engine is mounted in a central position to optimize weight distribution and the car’s polar moment of inertia, from which reactivity when changing direction derives. In detail, it is the LT6 engine, initially developed in 2019 for the C8.R and then transferred to the new road-going Z06. The GT3 unit shares around 70% parts with the road version, including the aluminum head and the 365 g titanium connecting rods, lightened by 21% compared to the previous LT2 engine, while the lightening for the crankshaft reaches 30%. The LT6 comes as a naturally aspirated V8 with double overhead camshafts and flat tree, in contrast to the cross shafts of previous Corvette engines, characterized by the crank pins offset by 90°. The transition to a 180° angle is due to the desire to optimize the lag between the cylinder ignition times, so as to reduce the interaction between the individual exhaust phases to improve the homogeneity of the gas flow to the manifold. In doing so, Chevrolet engineers have promoted the turnover of the mixture in the combustion chamber, benefiting the volumetric efficiency.

Then there is a distinctive feature of the commercial LT6 engine, which however the Corvette leaders have not confirmed or denied whether it is also present in the GT3 version. The V8 of the road-going Z06 is equipped with two intake caissons communicating by means of three electronically actuated valves (image below). The opening of the first two valves is programmed once the 2000 rpm are exceeded, while the third opens beyond the 5800 rpm threshold. This is a strategy to optimize the Helmholtz resonance, i.e. the frequency at which the air in the bins is repeatedly compressed and decompressed by the pulsating flows in the intake ducts. By synchronizing the opening of the cylinder valves with the compression of the caissons, it is possible to introduce air at a higher pressure into the combustion chamber. The phenomenon is called dynamic supercharging, precisely because it emulates the benefits of turbocharging, so much so that the LT6’s 1.1 volumetric efficiency is typical of a turbocharged engine rather than a naturally aspirated one.

The road-going LT6 unleashes 670 horsepower at 8400 rpm, with a peak torque of 624 Nm at 6300 rpm, so much so that it is recognized by SAE as the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 in the world. At the moment, however, it is not known whether the Z06 GT3.R is also equipped with the double intake box with the three communicating valves. What stands out about the LT6’s engine though is the couple profileapproximately flat against the arcuate shape typical of combustion engines, ensuring the Z06 an abundant availability of torque at every rpm.

External aerodynamics and mechanics have been designed to give the Z06 the most important quality for a GT3 car: adaptability. The Gran Turismos are in fact called upon to compete on different types of tracks, tyres, conditions and set-ups, in push and endurance races, hosting both professional and amateur drivers. So here is that in a platform in which absolute performance is regulated by the Balance of Performance, what makes the difference is the consistency of the project, its performance in all types of conditions. Starting at the front end, the carbon splitter is inherited from the road-going Z06. On the sides of the nose there are small wing profiles (diveplanes) for the generation of load, although less in number than those present, for example, on the Ferrari 296 GT3. Surprisingly, the front wheel arches have no outlets for the release of internal pressure, which can still escape from the rear openings, bordered externally by small bargeboards. In the same area, the shape studied by Corvette technicians stands out for the rear view mirrors to reduce its contribution to overall aerodynamic resistance which, if left unchecked, can reach up to 8%.

On the sides of the doors there are two generous vents to feed both the V8 LT6 and the radiators for cooling the engine, transmission and rear brakes. A further pack of radiating masses is instead housed in the front compartment, with the air venting directly into the upper part hitting the windscreen. From the rear view of the Z06, however, the two tailpipes can be seen, positioned particularly low near the diffuser. Just the latter it was specifically designed for the GT3 version together with the new rear wing, considering the synergy between these two components necessary to create the depression to extract air from the bottom. Finally, also in the rear, the two openings for the release of the pressure of the rear wheel arches open. As for the mechanics instead, the GT3.R maintains the same sdouble wishbone suspension of the street Z06.

The newborn Corvette GT3 is now preparing to undergo an intense test program for development on the track, which will continue throughout 2023. The competitive debut is in fact expected for the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2024, which will be the prelude to participation at the IMSA championship and at the one in the WEC. The Z06 GT3.R embodies the entire American conception of the automobile with its generously sized engines, such as the 5.5-litre LT6. The only true judge of the goodness of the project, however, will be the track, whose verdict, however, will not arrive before a year.