A while back (around 2005-2006) something special happened in Europe. Corvette went from type name to brand name. A bit of a strange marketing move. The Corvette serves as an image builder for Chevrolet. Unfortunately, Chevrolets in Europe were a bit different than they were in the US.

In the US you had Chevrolets like the Malibu, Impala, Trailblazer and Suburban. Really nice cars. In Europe you had the Chevrolet Matiz, Lacetti, Nubira, Evanda and Tacuma. Converted Daewoos. In fact, for a few tenners you could have your Daewoo fitted with an epic bowtie, the Chevrolet logo. In addition, the Corvette C6 was better than ever.

It is therefore logical that the importer tried with only the type name as a brand. That took a few years, later the car was sold again as a Chevrolet Corvette.

But there are again plans to separate Corvette from Chevrolet. This time, however, not only in Europe or the Netherlands. Both the Corvette and the Chevrolet are no longer available in our country, unfortunately. No, in the US they’re going to expand Corvette as a sub-label. According to an insider, General Motors is already very far with setting up the sub-brand.

That means there won’t just be a Corvette Coupé and Convertible. There will be two completely different cars that also get a Corvette badge. The first is – of course – a crossover. The other is an electric four-door sedan. They are dead serious at GM, because they want to compete with Porsche with the sub-brand. The Corvette sedan then has to compete with the Porsche Taycan, the Corvette crossover focuses on the electric successor to the Porsche Cayenne.

Both models will be fully electric. It’s not like electric Chevys get a Corvette badge. The electric Corvettes must be extremely high-tech with 800V architecture, 350 kW charging capacity and two-speed transmission. Exactly, just like Porsche has. In terms of performance, Corvette will outperform Porsche. You can still buy ‘slow’ EVs from the Germans, but the Corvettes reportedly get 850 to 1,000 hp.

General Motors seems to keep this as secret as possible and is already quite far with the development. The sub-label should be launched in 2025.

