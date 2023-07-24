Corvette “Mercury” worked out the destruction of a mock enemy submarine during exercises

The crew of the corvette “Mercury” project 20380 worked out the destruction of the submarine and ships of the mock enemy in the Baltic Sea during the exercises. About it informed press service of the Western Military District.

“As part of the planned sea entry, the crew of the Mercury corvette worked out the tasks of searching for, detecting and destroying a mock enemy submarine using an anti-submarine weapon system and a Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopter,” the report says.

In the course of working out the tasks, the Mercury crew performed a set of measures for classifying and tracking an underwater target using the corvette’s hydroacoustic station. After that, the discovered submarine was conditionally destroyed using torpedo weapons.

The crew also conducted an exercise on delivering a strike with the Uran anti-ship missile system against a detachment of mock enemy ships with electronic launches and worked out issues of the ship’s air defense.

Corvette “Mercury” was launched in 2020. The ship carries eight Kh-35 anti-ship cruise missiles. The corvette also received the Paket-NK anti-submarine system, the Redut anti-aircraft missile system and artillery mounts.

In June, TASS, citing a source in the naval sphere, reported that the modernization of the lead corvette “Steregushchy” of project 20380 will start in early 2024 at the Kronstadt Marine Plant. After its modernization, they plan to update other ships of this project.