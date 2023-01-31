At the recent 24 Hours of Daytona, Corvette unveiled the first GT3 in its history, built around the Z06 used as a starting point. The C8.R, which raced in Florida together with the other GTDs, is in fact an adapted version of the GTE/GTLM of the previous regulations, rather than a car conceived as a GT3. Therefore, the expectations for the car with which Corvette enters the richest and most competitive engine platform in the world cannot be great.

The GT3.R inherits from the Z06 and from the C8.R GTE the LT6 engine, a 5.5-litre naturally aspirated flat shaft V8 engine, which in the commercial version was recognized as the most powerful naturally aspirated eight-cylinder in the world. The aerodynamics have been revised especially in the diffuser and rear wing area to optimize performance in terms of load, efficiency, stability and cooling. Although already presented to the public, the Z06 GT3.R will however continue its development for another year, before the competitive debut expected at the beginning of 2024. The top management of Corvette have in fact already announced that the next IMSA championship will see as many as four Z06s on track between the GTD and GTD-Pro classes, including participation in the 24 hours of Daytona. Although the agreements have not yet been materialized, it has also been externalized the hope of being able to field two other cars in the Endurance World Championship and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which from 2024 will adopt the GT3 regulations by retiring the GTEs. Finally, there are also expressions of interest to compete in the American championships organized by SRO and in the Intercontinental GT Challenge, whose calendar includes the 24 hours of Spa and the 12 hours of Bathrust.

Finding teams interested in buying and running the Z06 GT3.R on the track would not seem to be a problem for Corvette. Sports Car Racing Program Manager, Laura Wontrop Klauser, has brought back interest from several teams: “It was an intense process, but very rewarding. Ever since we announced the Corvette GT3, I’ve had more requests than I can count. It is a manifesto of a product known as Corvette, of the mindset behind the design, development and construction, and of Corvette Racing’s successful quarter century.”