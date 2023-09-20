The exercise of the forces (troops) of the Pacific Fleet “Finval-2023” to protect communications of the Northern Sea Route is taking place in the waters of the Chukchi and Bering Seas, as well as on the Chukotka Peninsula. During the exercise, the corvette “Gremyashchiy” hit a mock enemy ship with a “Caliber” missile in the Gulf of Anadyr. On September 20, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed how it happened.

As part of one of the episodes of the exercise, participants practiced launching a missile strike on a mock enemy ship that approached the border of Russian territorial waters. As part of the exercise, the crew of the Gremyashchiy corvette fired Caliber cruise missiles at a sea target at a distance of over 300 km from the launch point. The target was successfully hit.

The Finval-2023 exercise, which is conducted under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, involves about 10 thousand military personnel and more than 50 pieces of military equipment: surface ships and support vessels, submarines, naval aircraft and helicopters, coastal missile systems “Bal” and “Bastion”, as well as wheeled and tracked armored vehicles of high cross-country ability.

During the maneuvers, the exercise participants successfully fired cruise missiles at a complex target position in the northeastern part of the Bering Sea, intercepted cruise missiles and a number of other combat exercises. All episodes of the exercise are defensive in nature and are intended to improve the training of forces and troops on the northeastern borders of Russia, the Ministry of Defense explained.

In June, the forces of the Pacific Fleet (PF) began the final stage of operational exercises in the far sea zone. The crews of ships in the waters of the Sea of ​​Japan and the Sea of ​​Okhotsk and the crews of coastal missile systems (CBMS) practiced joint actions to destroy a detachment of mock enemy ships.