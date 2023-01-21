Many firsts for the new Corvette E-Ray, the hybrid super sports car from the US company. The E-Ray is in fact at the same time the first electrified car of the General Motors sports brand, the first all-wheel drive model and the fastest Corvette ever produced. According to Chevrolet, the shot on 0-100 km/h is covered in just 2.5 secondsbreaking the previous Z06 internal record by a tenth.
Corvette conceived the hybrid as a pure tool to emphasize performance, without looking for high electric autonomy. Li-ion battery denotes a capacity of just 1.9 kWh, the minimum necessary to power the 160 horsepower electric motor. The hybrid unit is also installed on the front axle so that, together with the thermal on the rear, four-wheel drive is achieved. Also for this reason, the E-Ray mounts 275 mm wide front tires to maximize front-end grip.
As for the combustion engine, the hybrid Corvette continues to mount the generous 6.2-liter 8-cylinder LT2 of the Stingray. The unit is equipped with the system of Active Fuel Managementwhich coincides with the deactivation of four cylinders to maximize the load on the rest, making them work at better efficiencies. The technical data sheet follows with the official data released by Corvette.
