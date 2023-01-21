Many firsts for the new Corvette E-Ray, the hybrid super sports car from the US company. The E-Ray is in fact at the same time the first electrified car of the General Motors sports brand, the first all-wheel drive model and the fastest Corvette ever produced. According to Chevrolet, the shot on 0-100 km/h is covered in just 2.5 secondsbreaking the previous Z06 internal record by a tenth.

Corvette conceived the hybrid as a pure tool to emphasize performance, without looking for high electric autonomy. Li-ion battery denotes a capacity of just 1.9 kWh, the minimum necessary to power the 160 horsepower electric motor. The hybrid unit is also installed on the front axle so that, together with the thermal on the rear, four-wheel drive is achieved. Also for this reason, the E-Ray mounts 275 mm wide front tires to maximize front-end grip.

As for the combustion engine, the hybrid Corvette continues to mount the generous 6.2-liter 8-cylinder LT2 of the Stingray. The unit is equipped with the system of Active Fuel Managementwhich coincides with the deactivation of four cylinders to maximize the load on the rest, making them work at better efficiencies. The technical data sheet follows with the official data released by Corvette.

GENERAL Combined power 655 horsepower, 481 kW Step 2722mm Length 4699mm Length 2025mm Height 1235mm Front track 1285mm Rear track 1678mm

COMBUSTION ENGINE Heat engine LT2, 6.6-litre V8, naturally aspirated, variable valve timing, direct injection and cylinder deactivation Installation Central, longitudinal Driving wheels Rear Race 92mm Bore 103.25mm Compression ratio 11.5:1 Combustion chamber volume 59cms3 Lubrication Dry sump Header Aluminum alloy, 319-T7 Block A319-T7 aluminum alloy with steel cylinder walls Distribution Double valves per cylinder, overhead camshafts Diet Direct injection, 200 bar Firing order 1-8-7-2-6-5-4-3- with cylinder deactivation: 1-7-6-4 Peak power 495 horsepower at 6450 rpm Peak torque 460Nm at 5159rpm Transmission MLH dual-clutch eight-speed gearbox Tank capacity 70 litres

HYBRID SYSTEM Number of engines 1 Electric motor Permanent magnets Driving wheels front Peak power 120 kW, 160 horsepower Peak torque 165Nm Battery Lithium ion Capacity 1.9 kWh Maximum speed in electric 72 km/h

COMPONENTS Front suspension Double wishbone, magnetic ride height control system Rear suspension Double wishbone, magnetic ride height control system, Steering system Variable ratio, electronic power steering steering ratio 15.7:1 Turning radius 11.1m Front calipers Brembo, monobloc, six pistons Rear calipers Brembo, monoblock, four pistons Front discs Carbon ceramics, 398×38 mm Rear discs Carbon ceramics, 391×34 mm Front rims Diameter 20 inches, width 10 inches Rear circles Diameter 21 inches, width 13 inches Front tires 275/30ZR20 Rear tires 345/25ZR21

PERFORMANCE 0-60mph (97km/h) 2.5 seconds Quarter mile 10.5 seconds, 209 km/h Maximum lateral acceleration 1.1 g