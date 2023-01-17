The first electrified Corvette is a reality. Chevrolet has revealed the first hybrid version of its quintessential sports car: named E-Ray, its debut was made official exactly 70 years after the debut of the first Corvette. The new US supercar’s hybrid powertrain combines a 6.2-litre V8 engine with a front-axle-mounted electric motor, resulting in the world’s first ‘Vette’ four-wheel drive and with the fastest acceleration ever.

Moreover, the new Corvette E-Ray becomes the first supercar to mount a V8 naturally aspirated alongside an electric motor: its main rivals, let’s think of the Ferrari 296 GTB and McLaren Artura, in fact use hybrid biturbo V6 engines, only the Maranello house had thought of an electrified V8 to power the SF90 but in the end the project was frozen. Returning to the hybrid Corvette, the 6.2-liter V8 combined with the electric motor is the same one that drives the standard Corvette: in this case, however, its 495 HP of power and 470 Nm of torque sent to the rear axle through a eight-speed automatic are made available to a 160 HP and 125 Nm electric motor mounted at the front, for a total power that reaches 655 HP. In fact, the E-Ray thus becomes the fastest production Corvette: to complete the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h only needs 2.5 seconds, while the quarter mile can be covered in just over 10.5 seconds.

“All Corvettes must provide an exhilarating driving experience on back roads but also on the track, and the E-Ray fully meets this expectation. – commented Chief Engineer Badge Juechter – The technology of electrification improves the feeling of control in all conditions, adding an unexpected degree of composure”. In the latter respect, the eAWD system is decisive, which constantly monitors the road surface and adjusts the distribution of power to all four wheels according to driver input and road conditions. Altogether they are six driving modes available to the driver, including the Stealth which allows the E-Ray to circulate up to 70 km/h with the internal combustion engine off.