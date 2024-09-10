Sports car sales have been steadily declining for about 30 years, with one exception. The Chevrolet Corvette has recently returned to near-record popularity.

Like the company that makes it, General Motors, the Corvette now has to clear a tougher hurdle: transitioning to electric models, even as most sports car buyers insist they aren’t interested.

The car’s success is due to a change made to the C8 Corvette. After 70 years as a classic front-engine two-seater, Chevrolet moved its V-8 engine behind the passengers, a mid-engine layout typically associated with supercars from Ferrari or Lamborghini. Engineers at GM chose the $250,000 Ferrari 458 Italia as a target for performance and technology.

GM hopes to build on that momentum with an expanded model lineup that includes the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, the first hybrid version of the model and one of the first among mass-produced sports cars; Porsche will launch a hybrid version of its 911 model later this year.

I recently took a test drive in the E-Ray. Moving the V-8 engine behind the seats improves acceleration and handling by keeping more weight in the center of the car. It also opens up room under the hood for an electric motor that helps make this the quickest-accelerating Corvette yet.

A tiny hybrid battery fits into the center tunnel between the driver and passenger. And the E-Ray doesn’t require a plug; the battery can be fully recharged in 3 to 5 kilometers of normal driving by recovering braking energy.

Alexander Edwards, president of Strategic Vision, a marketing research firm, said attracting buyers to electrified Corvettes isn’t a green proposition. “You talk about performance, innovation or added value,” he said. “You don’t call it an environmentally friendly sports car.”

An all-electric Corvette could be next. GM President Mark Reuss said in 2022 that the company would offer an electric Corvette “in the future,” but the company declined to provide details.

Sports cars appear to be the final frontier of electrification. Many car enthusiasts have been married from a young age to the distinctive sounds and driving character of their favourite makes or models of internal combustion engine cars. They may be deeply sceptical that electric versions can replicate or replace them.

A survey of car owners by Strategic Vision this year found that 56 percent are “not at all interested” in an electric vehicle, up from 51 percent in 2023. That number rises to 60 percent for Corvette owners. Edwards said Chevrolet appears cautious in continuing to offer gas-powered, hybrid and, eventually, electric Corvettes.

“If you say pure electric vehicle, a lot of Corvette people will walk away,” he said.