From 1 to 5 September 2022, on the American circuit of Lime Rockthere will be a great opportunity to see many of the together prototypes that made the unwritten history of Chevrolet Corvette. These are cars that have not reached mass production, but which have also contributed to extending the Corvette family, a car that enjoys a very large core of enthusiasts, not just American.

The opportunity will materialize at Lime Rock Park Festival, located right on the Connecticut track. And for those who do not want to go to the event on purpose, not far away is the Big Apple, New York, to visit. Returning to the Corvettes, there will be unique examples, handcrafted and full of small design gems that will surely be appreciated. It starts from Corvette SR-2 from 1956, designed by Harley Earl and Zora Arkus-Duntov, and you cross the entire history of the model, with the 1957 SS (XP-84), the first purpose built racing Corvette; the 1959 Corvette Sting Ray Racer (XP-87); the version Mako Shark of 1961; the 1969 Corvette Manta Ray; the variant Reynolds in aluminum from 1972; the futuristic Corvette Indy of 1986; the Stingray III from 1992 and the Corvette Sting Ray Concept from 2009. There will also be three very special prototypes, the CERVs, from the first to the third generation.

The gathering will include cars from the GM Heritage Center, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and private collections. “For eight generations, Corvette has been a leader in design and engineering“Said Phil Zak, Executive Design Director Global Chevrolet, according to the Racer.com website. “This exposition of Corvette history will highlight the wide variety of ideas and innovations that have led to the current mid-engined C8.“.

In full American spirit, the Corvette event will be just one of the many that will take place in the Festival, and you will be able to see many typical cars such as the Trans Ams. In the Sunday appointment of the event they should enter the track over 1,000 examples of vintage cars and motorbikes.