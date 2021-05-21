The International Airport of the Region of Murcia requests a runway to start taking off this summer after many months of hiatus. In less than a month, the Corvera aerodrome will offer new connections to national destinations such as Barcelona, ​​Bilbao and Santander which, added to the existing flights to the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands and other communities, will cause the Region to have the largest number of connections airlines with national destinations throughout its history and more than thirty operations a week.

Today, Friday, connections with the United Kingdom are also recovered, specifically with Manchester, with the Ryanair company, and a week later, on the 28th, Easyjet begins to operate on the route with London. According to current forecasts, the Region of Murcia will have air connections in the first half of July with the United Kingdom, specifically with Birmingham, Bornemouth, Glasgow and Manchester (all of them with Ryanair), as well as London and Bristol (with the Easyjet company).

You can also fly to Belgium, Charleroi, Antwerp and Bruges (with the TUI company). The main national destinations that will be offered this summer are Gran Canaria, Palma de Mallorca, Santander, Bilbao, Barcelona, ​​Asturias, Menorca and Oviedo (the latter begins operating on June 2 with Volotea). Barcelona will have connections on Fridays and Sundays. Santander, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. And Bilbao, on Thursdays and Sundays. In addition, the route with Gran Canaria will be joined by two more island destinations. Palma de Mallorca, which will start on July 1 according to Ryanair’s forecast (Thursdays and Sundays), and Menorca, which will start on June 25 on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Fernando López Miras and Ortuño have maintained contacts in Fitur with airline managers to increase the number of connections



Meetings and requests



The President of the Community, Fernando López Miras, and the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, have held several meetings these days at the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) with representatives of Easyjet, Iberia and Air Nostrum, with the intention to expand the number of connections at Corvera international airport.

In fact, both López Miras and Ortuño insisted on the potential of the Region as a “safe destination” in the face of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic throughout Europe and specifically in the United Kingdom in relation to the travel of its citizens abroad. Thus, López Miras, asked that “safe corridors by regions” be established with the United Kingdom so that British tourists can travel without restrictions to places that present positive epidemiological data, such as the Region.

The regional government calls for “safe corridors by regions” to encourage the entry of British tourists



English ‘green traffic light’



The Murcian president also demanded that the situation with the United Kingdom be unblocked, that is, that it include the country in the ‘green traffic light’ of tourism and “that safe corridors be generated with regions like ours, which fortunately is in an epidemiological situation controlled ”.

Moreover, López Miras defended that “if the ‘Covid traffic light’ in the United Kingdom were made by communities, the Region of Murcia would have its own.” The president was also convinced of the need to activate the ‘Covid passport’ as the immunization of the population progresses and to lower the VAT of the tourism sector to 4%.