The Corvera regional airport handled 618,528 passengers between January and August, which represents an accumulated growth of 4.7% compared to the same period of the previous year, according to Aena sources. In August, however, the airfield had fewer travelers than in the same month last year. Likewise, its activity goes against the national trend, since the airports in the Aena network grew by 9.5% compared to the previous year.

Thus, during the month of August, the regional terminal handled 120,962 passengers, 0.3% less. Of them, 119,901 were commercial. International traffic was again the majority and exceeded the 2022 figures by 1.3%, with 105,526 registered travelers, according to Aena data. For their part, domestic passengers decreased by 14.6%, totaling 14,375. Regarding operations, it managed 793 movements, 3.2% less.

At the national level, the airports in the Aena network reached a historical record for passengers in the month of August, with 29.8 million. The figure is 9.5% more than in the same month of 2022 and 1.4% more than in 2019, before the pandemic.

In the eighth month of the year, Aena managed 235,938 aircraft movements, 5.7% more than in 2022, and 86,809 tons of merchandise were moved, 10.6% more than last year.