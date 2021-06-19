The first flight of the Air Arabia company landed this Friday in Murcia from the city of Oujda A Moroccan woman, this Friday, at Corvera airport. / Vicente Vicéns / AGM

The Region of Murcia International Airport inaugurated this Friday a new destination with the Moroccan city of Oujda, from the hand of the Air Arabia company. The new route, which regularly connects the Region with Morocco for the first time, has two weekly frequencies (a total of four flights, one departure and one arrival on Fridays and Mondays). This new AIRM connection, for which the Air Arabia company uses an Airbus 320 with capacity for 174 passengers, began this Friday with the landing of flight MAC387 from Oujda Angads Airport.

The general director of the AIRM concession company, Mariano Menor, accompanied the regional director of Air Arabia for Spain, France and Portugal, Khalid Chakrane Bachtiri, and the commercial executive of Air Arabia in Spain, Lukas Krejcik, at the premiere of the route.