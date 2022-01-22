Sunday, January 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cortulua vs. National: live, minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

National vs. Pereira

National vs. Pereira

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Match of the first date of Colombian soccer 2022.

Cortuluá, on his return to the A, receives this Saturday the National Athletic, on the first day of the Colombian championship.

Nacional, which this time for the title, after the non-compliance in 2021, goes to Cortuluá in search of the first three points.

It may interest you: (Luis Fernando Muriel, defendant, and would have health problems)

Follow the match here.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Cortulua #National #live #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Annette Barlo is working on a relaunch of comedy series Beware!!!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.