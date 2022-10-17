Cortuluá and Patriotas seal their fall to B: they will play second in 2023

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Tulua vs. Tolima.
Tulua vs. Tolima.
Both go to the descent, two dates from the end,
October 17, 2022, 12:00 AM
The descent in Colombian soccer certified its victims of the year, it is about Cortuluá that lost against Tolima at home, 0-1, and patriotswhich tied with Millonarios 0-0, both, mathematically, no longer have a chance of being saved, with two rounds remaining to finish the all-against-all phase.
The executioner from Tulu was the Venezuelan Eduardo Sosascorer of the only goal of the game, but also goalkeeper William Cuesta, who saved a penalty from Féiver Mercado that would have changed history, towards the end of the game.
Everything went wrong for Tuluá, who now has to think about the B tournament, which will take place in 2023.
His relegation was certified after Unión Magdalena achieved victory against Pereira, 2-0. A single point was enough for Unión to condemn the team from Tulum.
“Sadder than us there cannot be. The sadness belongs to the fans. We all have to take responsibility, each one plays a role. One as a coaching staff has duties, the fan too, they must be hurt. Wait for the decision of the directors”, said the coach from Tulu, Ferdinand Velasco.
Unión’s victory also condemned Patriotas, who had to beat Millonarios in El Campín to survive a little longer, and they didn’t. He will also play in B in 2023.
SPORTS
October 17, 2022, 12:00 AM
