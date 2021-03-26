Ivan García Cortina (Gijón, 25 years old) will wear the stripes of Movistar in the 64th edition of the E3 Harelbeke Saxo Bank Classic that takes place this Friday in Belgium on a 203.9 kilometer route, a real test bed in a weekend that also includes Ghent Wevelgem in preparation for the Tour of Flanders on April 4. The formerly called E3 Harelbeke will bring together a few stars of the classics as an aperitif to the last stretch of preparation for the great spring classics. A week after Flanders the Paris Roubaix will arrive, if it is finally celebrated.

Even with absences, the entry list attracts with a new confrontation between the two cyclocross phenomena, also stars of the road, the Belgian Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma), recent winner of two stages in the Tirreno and the Dutch Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin Fenix), of two others and laureate in the Strade Bianche.

Another Belgian joins the list of favorites in his own right, Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo), the runner who broke the odds last Saturday in the “classicissima” Milan San Remo. Other fast men arrive with aspirations, such as the Danish former world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek), victorious in the Kuurne Brussels, or the Italian Davide Ballerini, winner of the Omloop, within a Deceuninck Quick Step that always comes out to win.

Among those mentioned he will play his tricks Iván García Cortina, in the midst of adjusting the shape for the great spring classics, especially the Tour of Flanders and Paris Roubaix. The Asturian has been improving his condition after his retirement as a precaution from the Tirreno Adriatico and a 30th place at Milan San Remo. Cortina will be accompanied in the telephone squad by Imanol Erviti, Lluis Mas, Gonzalo Serrano, Gabriel Cullaigh, Juri Hollmann and Johan Jacobs.

The E3 Harelbeke is a race dotted by 17 heights, some with “pavé”, in just a hundred kilometers. The narrow and steep Taaienberg, strategically located 80 km from the finish, is the first major breaking point of a race. The chaining of the Paterberg (at 42 from the finish line, and its ramps of up to 20%, with the Oude Kwaremont (at 39), surpassed here in reverse order to that of Flanders, may be decisive. Only 2 more small heights will remain at the finish line and a final flat stage as a last option for head pursuers. It is an important test in strategy, where the placement is as important as the strength to face the end.