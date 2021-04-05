The Spanish Iván García Cortina (Movistar) finished with “a bad taste in his mouth the first part of the spring classics” after qualifying in 25th place in the Tour of Flanders, 2:15 minutes behind the winner, the Danish Kasper Asgreen. “I am finishing this first part of the classics. Today I have a bad taste in my mouth after having had a good race in Flanders, fighting for position and seeing that the body did not respond as it should.”

The Asturian cyclist will take a break after participating in the Omloop (11th place), Strade Bianche (29), Tirreno Adriatico, where he retired due to a fall, Milan San Remo (30), E3 Harelbeke (27), Gante Wevelgem ( 18), Through Flanders (27) and Tour of Flanders (25). “Now it’s time to rest for a few days. Thanks for your encouragement and thanks to the team,” Cortina says on social networks.