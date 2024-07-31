BELLUNO, 1400 KG OF EXPIRED FISH IN CORTINA’S VIP RESTAURANTS

The military of the Venice Coast Guard, coordinated by the Veneto Fishing Area Control Center, seized 1,400 kg of expired, untraceable or unlabeled fish and food products in three renowned restaurants in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The Coast Guard operators, with the staff of the food hygiene service of the Ulss 1 Dolomiti Health Authority, seized a quantity of sea bass, amberjack, cuttlefish, squid, red shrimp, octopus, salmon and other non-fish food products that were stored in the freezers of the VIP kitchens.

All the products were found to lack the minimum mandatory traceability information at each stage of marketing and with a minimum or expiry date already exceeded. The surveillance activity in the Cortina area led to the imposition of 8 administrative sanctions for a total of 22,000 euros.