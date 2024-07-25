Moments of fear for some tourists: the cabin of a cable car in Cortina suddenly came unhooked. The safety brakes worked: no one was injured

Some tourists they lived moments of panic on board a Cortina d’Ampezzo cable carin the province of Belluno. Last Sunday, a thirty of people climbed into the cabin of the funicular there Arrow in the Sky on the Tofana di Mezzo for go back to the valleyespecially in Ra Valles. Once on board, however, the cabin was suddenly released due to an alleged electrical fault leaving travellers hanging in the void. Fortunately, the emergency brake worked returning the cabin to its starting point (i.e. upstream). None of the participants in this misadventure were injured.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

(Video source: Corriere Alpi)

The thirty tourists remained suspended in the voidinside the cabin which was swinging violently, for several minutes and at 3244 meters high. According to what is reported on the Corriere della Serathe passengers had the sensation of falling into the void twice. The pilot, present inside the cockpit, tried to reassure tourists, explaining that the second engine of the system would bring the cabin back to safety. Which is what happened: once they were safe, thanks to the correct use of the cableway safety systemthe thirty people were made to get off while waiting for the problem to be resolved. They arrived in the valley late in the evening and received a paid dinner from those responsible for the plant. From Tofana srlhowever, no official explanation has been given as to what happened.