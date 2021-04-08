Brand Studio for Corteva

Rajan Gajaria, Executive Vice President of Business Platforms at Corteva Agriscience, was in charge of welcoming the more than 2000 producers and technicians who attended the virtual launch meeting of the Enlist system for the management and control of weeds in soybean cultivation. Grateful for the great effort of all those who participated in this development in which he has been working for the last 14 years, he pointed out the importance of this system that marks a leap in quality in Argentine agriculture since it represents an evolution for the field and allows progress towards the future of sustainable, safe and effective agriculture.

Rafael Frene, from Corteva’s Research and Development area explained that Enlist has state-of-the-art biotechnology and includes a control program and good practices, that allow to produce in a sustainable, conscious and responsible way; caring for the environment and people and highlighted three key elements: “on the one hand, the diversity of action cycles that must be used in control programs, taking advantage of the great flexibility in the application window proposed by this technology. Second, the minimization of risk regarding the weed-crop interaction and finally, the value of the technology and how to proceed to make it sustainable over time. Do not go easy, or abuse them, and respect the control programs. Frene stressed that “the Enlist system is not a new technology that is launched on the market, it is a way of understanding the agriculture of the future, thinking of disseminating and educating, pointing to good agricultural practices and focusing on the environment and people ”.

Maximiliano Ravotti, Research & Development Leader for Crop Protection at the Pergamino Experimental Station, was one of the technicians who participated in the launch, where he explained the selectivity of the soybean technology: “It has a robust tolerance to 3 herbicides: glyphosate, glufosinate of ammonium, and Colex-D ”and also referred to the different symptoms that have no impact on performance. Finally, he highlighted the breadth of the application window since it can be applied from pre-sowing to pre-emergence. “Enlist technology in soy brings superior tools, both in terms of efficiency and selectivity, to the alternatives that are currently available on the market,” said Ravotti.

The Enlist® System is a new way of doing agriculture that gives benefits to producers, but also seeks a more sustainable production.

“With this system we want to give the producer one more tool to be able to develop agriculture in a different way, not only seeking higher yields but also doing it in a conscious and more sustainable way,” said Victoria Serigos, Enlist and Licensing Leader of Corteva. He also highlighted that “being a” unique model “it is a single license issued by the seedbed that groups together all the varieties that this seedbed offers in the market and that includes all the developments that are part of that seed”.

Horacio Acciaresi, weed specialist based at INTA Pergamino, and Mauro Mortarini, director of the company Ojos del Salado, also participated in the launch event and pointed out that “this system makes a very important contribution to weed management. It is a simplification of the system to reverse the resistance problem. It provides a management alternative that contributes to the different mechanisms of action ”and they recommended,“ not to exacerbate the use of these mechanisms of action. In our production systems, we have to preserve this type of technology, because it is not easy to develop them ”. Sustainability, caring for the environment and good crop management will be the three elements to continue building the agriculture of the future.

