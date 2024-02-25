There Pisa Prosecutor's Officegoverned by the acting prosecutor Giovanni Porpora, opened a file on the incidents that occurred last Friday during the pro-Palestine students' march. At the moment the proceedings would be against unknown persons and for now without any hypothesis of crime. The investigation into the police charges was entrusted to the Carabinieri, starting from the examination of videos circulated on social media showing officers hitting boys with batons.

The video footage taken by Digos would have already been acquired in the file, which would also have provided an initial information on the incident. In addition to having indicated the names of the official who coordinated the service, of the police headquarters staff employed and of each officer of the mobile unit present in the square, the Police Headquarters also provided a list of names of demonstrators, identified during the demonstration.

CGIL, CISL and UIL Pisa: “Quaestor admitted problem with management of the square”

CGIL, CISL and UIL of Pisa, who yesterday met the Prefect, the Police Commissioner, the Commander of the Carabinieri and Finance and the Mayor of Pisa, explain in a note: “The Prefect stated that no particular indication was given for repress demonstrations in general and specifically pro-Palestine demonstrations with force and truncheons. He also specified that all responsibilities, including criminal ones, will be ascertained as quickly as possible by the competent authorities who have acquired all the necessary documentation. The Police Commissioner admitted a problem with the management of the square, from an organizational and operational point of view, in his opinion caused by the fact that the objectives of the procession were not clear”.

The unions “reiterated their firm condemnation of the use of force and violence to repress a peaceful demonstration by students, many of whom were minors, and requested that clarity be quickly clarified and responsibilities identified”. CGIL, CISL and UIL “have also expressed concern about the climate that has been created in the city of Pisa, which for years has seen numerous demonstrations take place which have never resulted in the use of violent repression by the police. Therefore they ask that the freedom to demonstrate peacefully in the squares and streets of Pisa once again becomes the right of everyone, in particular of young students, because as the President of the Republic stated 'the truncheons against boys express a failure' “.